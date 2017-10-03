OpenAire opens Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark’s retractable roof for the first time

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One of the grandest attractions in Grand Prairie, Texas has reached another milestone in its construction. Retractable enclosure developer OpenAire has finished installing the 40 retractable roof panels on the custom-built Epic Waters waterpark enclosure and is now completing the final sections of the unique structure. Epic Waters will cover 80,000 square feet and include a 62,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, which will be a key feature of Grand Prairie’s Grand Central park complex. The waterpark has reached two milestones in its construction so far in 2017 with the completion of the enclosure’s aluminum rafters in January and the 83-foot-high cupola in February. When it opens later this year, Epic Waters will hold the record for the largest indoor waterpark under a single custom curved retractable roof in the USA. The enormous retractable roof panels open and close at the touch of a button to let in the sun and fresh air for guests year-round, giving them a truly epic aquatic experience.

Epic Waters is part of the larger 172-acre Epic Grand Central recreation center development, which recently helped the City of Grand Prairie to earn the National Recreation and Parks Association’s (NRPA) prestigious 2017 Gold Medal Award. This award recognizes communities that have demonstrated great innovation and forward thinking in park development. Additionally, The Epic Grand Central and other park developments have earned the Grand Prairie Parks and Recreation Department the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) certification for excellence in operation and service.

Today, Grand Prairie officials including Mayor Ron Jensen join representatives of American Resource Management (ARM), OpenAire, Whitewater West, and other project team members to celebrate the incredible progress that has been made on the enclosure, and to open the massive roof’s 40 panels in a spectacular demonstration. Guests will be able to see some of the waterpark’s many exciting attractions that are now under construction inside the structure.

Epic Waters will feature some of the most amazing water slides and attractions in the southwest, including the first Boomerango and Constrictor combination waterslide, the tallest AquaLoop slide of its kind in the nation, and a two-person aqua sphere, all in an inviting sunlit atmosphere created by OpenAire’s dynamic enclosure. The roof’s operable polycarbonate-paneled sliders are designed to allow them to close at the first sign of rain or cold to maintain ideal conditions inside. With great progress being made so far and more great features yet to come, Epic Waters is going to live up to its name when it opens to the public.

OpenAire has been designing and manufacturing beautiful, high-quality, environmentally conscious retractable roof structures and skylights for over 25 years. We bring unique visions to life from initial design to installation, transforming buildings into sunlit spaces customers love. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, OpenAire is approaching 1,000 projects throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Some of our projects include four cruise liners in Royal Caribbean’s new Quantum series of ships; the Rooftop Bar at the Refinery Hotel in New York NY; Restoration Hardware’s “RH Gallery” in Chicago IL; Fort Lewis College Observatory for the Geosciences, Physics and Engineering Hall in Durango, CO; Aqua Sferra Water Park (the biggest aluminum dome in the world) in Donetsk, Ukraine; Kalahari in Pocono Mountains PA (the largest waterpark under one roof in the USA); Tropicana Water Park in Stadthagen, Germany; Jay Peak Ski Resort’s Pump House Indoor Waterpark in Jay, VT; the Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas NV; and a pool enclosure at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel in Toronto, ON. To learn more about OpenAire Inc.’s projects and capabilities, visit http://www.openaire.com/ and follow us on Twitter. For more details on this project, please e-mail sales@openaire.com .

