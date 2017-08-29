Opportunities for Students and Young Professionals at 2017 PROCESS EXPO

MCLEAN, VA–(Marketwired – Aug 29, 2017) – The FPSA’s Young Professionals Group (YPG) will be hosting informal roundtable sessions, a perfect opportunity to share experiences and network, for students and young professionals who will be attending the 2017 PROCESS EXPO. The show floor will also feature an area dedicated to these future industry leaders called the Quad. PROCESS EXPO is being held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL from September 19 – 22.

“We’ve created the YPG Career Roundtable session on Friday, September 22nd from 9:30 – 10:30am as an opportunity for students and young professionals to network, find mentors and hear more about the variety of career paths that are available in the food processing and packaging industry,” said the Chairperson of the YPG, Dr. Kohl Schrader, Technical Applications Manager, Poly-clip System. “Young executives in sales, marketing, applications and engineering will share their experiences on how they launched their career after college, avenues for continuing education and networking, as well as some of the challenges that they have faced over the last ten years. I have no doubt that attendees will expand their professional networks and industry knowledge which will be invaluable as they begin their careers in the food industry.” For young industry executives, who are FPSA members and want to get involved as a mentor, contact Dolores Alonso @ dalonso@fpsa.org.

Located in the North Hall expansion is the Quad central area for young professionals at PROCESS EXPO. This is also the spot of the inaugural poster presentation. This new opportunity calls for students studying food science, engineering, packaging and technology to submit an original presentation as it relates to the food and beverage industry. The Quad will also feature student mixers and networking opportunities.

Students can also take advantage of the new Refresh & Recharge lounge with 30-minute niche meet-ups in the R&R Lounges including young professionals. And for those attendees new to PROCESS EXPO, don’t miss the First-Timers Orientation on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 19 and 20, at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm to hear about the show highlights, meet ambassadors, take a brief tour, grab some refreshments, and take home a PROCESS EXPO keepsake.

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2017 contact Grace Cular Yee, FPSA Vice President, Sales at gyee@fpsa.org or (703) 663-1220.

