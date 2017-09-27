Optymyze Sponsored Webinar to Highlight How Life Insurers Use Compensation to Motivate Producers

CHESTER, PA–(Marketwired – Sep 27, 2017) –

WHO:

Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

WHAT:

Will sponsor the complimentary webinar “How Life Insurers are Changing How They Motivate and Compensate Producers.”

WHEN:

Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT/12:00 p.m. MDT/11:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

To register, visit http://www.ambest.com/webinars/producer17.

DETAILS:

As life insurers keep a close watch on distribution expenses, some organizations have turned to new compensation and feedback strategies. Sponsored by Optymyze and hosted by A.M. Best, this webinar led by Tom Scales, head of the Americas, Life and Health for Celent, will explore the latest research on how life insurers are using compensation, incentives and activities to gain greater value from their producer force.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The webinar will be streamed in both video and audio formats with playback available shortly after the event. Registration can be accessed at http://www.ambest.com/webinars/producer17.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

Follow Optymyze at: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+