Optymyze to Showcase Sales Solutions for Insurance Companies at SILA 2017 Conference

WHO:

Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

WHAT:

Will highlight its sales performance solutions for insurance companies during the Securities & Insurance Licensing Association (SILA) 2017 National Education Conference.

WHEN:

Sunday, September 24 – Wednesday, September 27, 2017

WHERE:

Orlando Marriott World Center

8701 World Center Dr.

Orlando, Fla.

Optymyze will exhibit in Booth No. 15.

DETAILS:

Maintaining alignment between sales operations and business objectives is a constant challenge for many insurance organizations. During the SILA 2017 National Education Conference, representatives from Optymyze will be available to discuss the company’s award-winning sales performance solutions for the insurance industry.

Demonstrating solutions including Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service and Optymyze Sales Compensation Management, conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with company representatives and see Optymyze in action. In addition, Optymyze will showcase its app for distribution management, which provides comprehensive real-time insights into agency/brokerage appointments and manages workflows for the approval process, onboarding and training. Those interested in learning how Optymyze solutions can help insurance organizations save time and sell better and faster are encouraged to visit the company in Booth No. 15.

For event information, visit http://www.sila.org/mpage/home2017.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

