Ord Mountain Resources Corp. Announces Termination of Qualifying Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORD MOUNTAIN RESOURCES CORP. (“Ord” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:OMR.H), a capital pool company, announces that, further to its news release of August 4, 2017, it has sent a formal notice to Penta 5 Packaging Inc. (“Penta 5”) to terminate the business combination agreement with Penta 5 as the completion of the transactions contemplated under the business combination agreement had not occurred by the completion deadline.

The transactions contemplated under the business combination agreement with Penta 5 were intended to be the Company’s Qualifying Transaction. The Company will now be actively exploring other opportunities for the Company’s new Qualifying Transaction. The Company will also be applying to the regulators to lift the trading halt currently in place on its common shares.

