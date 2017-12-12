Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | O’Reilly Media named a Top 20 IT Training Company by Training Industry O’Reilly Media named a Top 20 IT Training Company by Training Industry O’Reilly Media named a Top 20 IT Training Company by Training Industry RecommendedNew Global Research Reveals Keys to Unlocking Successful Multi-Cloud AdoptionJames Smith Joins Arrivalist as Chief Revenue Officer, General ManagerFatPipe Networks’ MPVPN Products Now Available through Avaya DevConnect Select Product Program