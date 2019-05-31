Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Organic Flower Acquires Exclusive Sub-License to Market and Distribute “THC Overdose Antidote” Organic Flower Acquires Exclusive Sub-License to Market and Distribute “THC Overdose Antidote” CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedOrganic Flower Acquires Exclusive Sub-License to Market and Distribute “THC Overdose Antidote”Burning Hunger Candle Co. is Giving Back Through Local BC Charity and Food Bank PartnershipsHunt Mining Corp. Announces Proposed Reverse-Takeover Transaction With Patagonia Gold Plc