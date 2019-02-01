Organic Flower Investments Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “2K6”. The Company’s common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker “SOW” and on the OTC market in the United States under the ticker symbol “QILFF”.

