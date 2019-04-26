Friday, April 26, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Organic Flower to Develop Dedicated Edibles/Functional Food Manufacturing and Distribution Facility; Secures JV with One of North America’s Largest Confectionary Manufacturers

Organic Flower to Develop Dedicated Edibles/Functional Food Manufacturing and Distribution Facility; Secures JV with One of North America’s Largest Confectionary Manufacturers

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
UPDATE — WOW! Unlimited Media Partners with Music Producing Legend Bob Ezrin to Develop Slate of Enriching Music-Infused Kids Programming
Sonor Investments Limited Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and Three Months Ended March 31, 2019