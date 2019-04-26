Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Organic Flower to Develop Dedicated Edibles/Functional Food Manufacturing and Distribution Facility; Secures JV with One of North America’s Largest Confectionary Manufacturers Organic Flower to Develop Dedicated Edibles/Functional Food Manufacturing and Distribution Facility; Secures JV with One of North America’s Largest Confectionary Manufacturers CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedCentral 1 Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special MeetingEureka 93 Inc., Vitality CBD Natural Health Products Inc. and Mercal Capital Corp. Execute Definitive Amalgamation AgreementRolls-Royce Celebrates its Expanding Support of Reactor Refurbishment and Waste Management in Canada