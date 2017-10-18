Organigram Confident No Risk to TSXV Listing

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:OGI) (OTCQB:OGRMF) (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of medical marijuana based in Moncton, New Brunswick, is providing clarification to the Company’s stakeholders in response to the recent notices issued by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Organigram is confident that the TSXV announcement will have no impact on our business or ongoing listing with the TSXV. Organigram has no investment or ownership in any US entity nor does it provide any products or services to US entities.

To confirm, the Company’s arrangement with TGS International LLC (“TGS”) -as initially disclosed September 1, 2016- does not involve the provision of products or services to TGS nor does Organigram possess any ownership interest in TGS. TGS is a vertically integrated seed-to-sale conglomerate generally regarded as having the best-in-class technological expertise in extract technology. Organigram’s exclusive arrangement with TGS focuses on leveraging TGS’s product development knowledge and provides exclusive Canadian access to industry-leading intellectual property, technology, engineering, product formulations and packaging ensuring that Organigram is well positioned for the anticipated rapid development of the edibles market in Canada.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. Organigram is focused on producing the highest quality, condition-specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. Organigram’s facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”).

Organigram has been ranked in the top 10 Clean Technology & Life Sciences Sector on the TSX Venture Exchange 50.

