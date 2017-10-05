Organigram to Host New Brunswick’s First-Ever Cannabis Career Fair

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:OGI) (OTCQB:OGRMF) (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of medical marijuana based in Moncton, New Brunswick, is pleased to announce that preparations are underway for the company’s first-ever career fair, to be held at the Delta Beausejour (750 Main St., Moncton) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 21.

Organigram is anticipating significant business growth as the company expands its existing medical cannabis production, and as it prepares for the adult recreational cannabis market (with legislation set to come into effect on July 1, 2018). The company is in the midst of a $60-million expansion at its production facility, located in the Moncton Industrial Park. “This is an incredibly exciting time for both our company as well as the industry as a whole,” said Greg Engel, Organigram CEO. “We’re delivering on our vision to be a major national player in both the medical and adult recreational cannabis markets and we are excited to do that by tapping into the incredibly skilled workforce right here in New Brunswick.” Organigram is seeking qualified candidates in multiple disciplines within the business, though the bulk of imminent opportunities exist in the areas of cultivation and production. Departments with future growth potential include, but aren’t limited to: sanitation, maintenance, quality assurance, security, laboratory, sales, accounting and client services.

“Our expansion and growth plans have put us into a very favorable position where we’re looking to grow our local workforce considerably,” continued Engel. “Our Moncton facility currently employs roughly 110 full-time employees, and we expect that number to grow beyond 250 by the end of 2018.”

Those interested in pursuing a career at Organigram are encouraged to attend the company’s #DiscoverOGI Career Day, scheduled to take place in Beausejour Rooms A & B at the Delta Beausejour (750 Main St., Moncton) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 21.

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged for attendance.

Minimum hiring criteria:

Ability to hold and maintain Security Clearance as per the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations

Current resume (attached digitally to form online)

Clean criminal record check

Register early to ensure attendance – registration will be capped when capacity is reached. To register and submit a resume, visit https://www.organigram.ca/careers/ and fill out the Career Fair form.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.:

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. Organigram is focused on producing the highest quality, condition specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. Organigram’s facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”).

Organigram has been ranked in the top ten Clean Technology & Life Sciences Sector on the TSX Venture Exchange 50.

