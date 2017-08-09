Organigram to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK–(Marketwired – Aug. 9, 2017) - Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:OGI) (OTCQB:OGRMF) (the “Company” or “Organigram“) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference, on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Greg Engel, Chief Executive Officer of Organigram will present to conference attendees beginning at 10:30 am EDT in the Hong Kong Room of the InterContinental Boston Hotel located at 510 Atlantic Avenue in Boston. Mr. Engel will also conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Registered attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact conference coordinators.

Further, the Company announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“), the Company shall issue 40,000 Common Shares in the capital of Organigram to 9250-5999 Québec Inc. (the “Consultant“), a company wholly-owned by Steve Abboud, a recognized marijuana cultivation expert, pursuant to a Consultant Agreement whereby the Consultant provided consulting and advisory services in respect to the cultivation of marijuana and related matters. The Common Shares will be issued at a price of $2.29 per share. Any issuance of shares will be subject to applicable hold periods required under securities laws.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that the Consultant will continue to provide marijuana cultivation consulting services, including advising on ongoing expansion matters, until December 2018. As part of this arrangement, the Consultant will be entitled to an issuance of up to $45,000 in common shares of the Company, based on the closing price of the shares on the last trading day prior to the issuance, every three months that the services are performed, and an issuance of up to $125,000 in bonus shares in December 2018 provided that certain milestones have been attained during the term of this arrangement.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. Organigram is focused on producing the highest quality, condition specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. Organigram’s facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”).

Organigram has been ranked in the top ten Clean Technology & Life Sciences Sector on the TSX Venture Exchange 50.

