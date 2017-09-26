ORHub, Inc. Completing 2-Year Financial Audit for Advancement to the OTCQB Market

NEWPORT BEACH, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 26, 2017) – ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB), an advanced medical software provider focused on real-time digital delivery of case-based data analytics, today announces that it has retained the auditing services of MaloneBailey, LLP to fulfill the two-year audit necessary to become a fully reporting OTCQB-listed public company. This initial step is part of ORHub’s long-term strategy to meet the listing requirements of the NASDAQ Capital Market and accelerate growth, transparency and market fortification.

“We continue to see increases in customer activity and overall business progress, and it is now time for ORHub to advance to the more notable OTCQB tier. We are pleased to announce that we are on track to conclude the necessary audit on or before October 15, sooner than originally expected,” states ORHub Chief Executive Officer Colt Melby. “ORHub is committed to providing the market and our shareholders with the enhanced transparency that comes with being a fully reporting OTCQB company. We are extremely pleased to be moving in this direction and believe that our investors will ultimately benefit from this course of action.”

ORHub’s up-listing process corresponds with the strengthening value of the Company. ORHub has established a successful working relationship with its first major hospital, which now exclusively utilizes the ORHub Surgical Management Platform for all surgeries performed at its facility.

With the recent launch of its new orthopedic service line and the rising level of existing client acceptance for the new modules, ORHub continues to sharpen its focus on delivery of its advanced real-time data analytics platform. Upon entering the relatively untapped orthopedic surgical sector, ORHub intends to capitalize on one of the medical industry’s most highly demanding, interdependent, and vital divisions.

About ORHub, Inc.: ORHub is a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery. The Company’s suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process — evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub’s software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company’s ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.