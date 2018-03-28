Orion Biotechnology Canada Announces Partnership with Nanjing University

OTTAWA, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, a developer of novel medical treatments for chronic illness and life-threatening diseases, today announced a strategic partnership with the Center for Public Health Research (CPHR) and the State Key Laboratory of Analytical Chemistry (SKLAC) of Nanjing University. The partnership will focus on supporting the development of Orion’s China sourced biopharmaceutical solutions, including the company’s unique multipurpose microbicide candidate (OB-001) – a non-antiretroviral microbicide designed to be a contraceptive which also prevents the transmission of HIV.

“We are delighted to work with Nanjing University, one of the top academic centers in China,” said Mark Groper, President & CEO of Orion. “Orion is committed to sourcing and developing solutions for the China market. Our partnership with Nanjing University is an important step forward for our China program and we look forward to developing a strong and mutually beneficial relationship.” Orion has established a series of collaborations with leading universities and research institutes around the globe to facilitate more rapid identification and development of novel treatments for emerging health issues.

Nanjing University’s SKLAC and CPHR will collaborate with Orion in conducting research and development, pre-clinical testing and IND-enabling studies. Dr. Allen Wu, Professor and Associate Director of the SKLAC, expressed optimism and excitement about this collaboration. “Academic and industry collaborations help tackle the gap between fundamental scientific discovery and commercial application. We are pleased to be working closely with Orion, a very promising biotechnology company with excellent management and a strong R&D team. Our collaboration will focus initially on Orion’s unique HIV prevention solution – a large and growing unmet need medical need in China.”

About Orion Biotechnology Canada, Ltd.

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, is a privately held pharmaceutical company founded on the vision of radically improving the health of the global population through successful treatment and prevention of the most serious chronic illnesses and life-threatening diseases. Since 2011, Orion has been developing a robust pipeline of potential products based on novel formulations discovered in different parts of the world. Our close ties to diverse institutions and experts around the globe continue to stimulate the rapid discovery of promising new treatments. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, Orion brings together innovative technologies from some of the world’s leading research institutions such as the Mintaka Research Foundation and the Center for Public Health Research at Nanjing University. Learn more at www.orionbiotechnology.com.

