Orla Announces David Stephens as Director

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:OLA) (“Orla” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. David Stephens has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Stephens is currently Vice President Corporate Development and Marketing with Goldcorp Inc. (“Goldcorp”). He replaces Mr. Steven Thomas as Goldcorp’s representative on the Board of Directors of Orla, following Mr. Thomas’ resignation from the Board, as he is leaving Goldcorp to commence a new role as CFO of Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Chuck Jeannes, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orla commented: “On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Mr. Stephens to the Board of Directors. David has extensive experience in corporate development and capital markets, and his skill set complements our Board well. I would also like to thank Mr. Thomas for his contributions during his terms as a director.”

Mr. Stephens is currently the Vice President, Corporate Development & Marketing at Goldcorp, having previously served as Vice President & Treasurer. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Mr. Stephens spent 10 years working in investment banking and equity research at various organizations including Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. and Orion Securities. Mr. Stephens holds a Bachelor in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Harvard University.

The 100% owned Cerro Quema project in Panama includes a near-term gold production scenario and significant exploration upside. Cerro Quema’s 14,800 Ha concession boasts paved road access, a supportive local population and private land ownership. The Cerro Quema project is currently in the last stage of the permitting process for a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the Cerro Quema Project – Pre-feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits dated August 22, 2014, which is available on SEDAR. Camino Rojo is an advanced gold and silver project located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned and has historical oxide reserves along with historical sulphide resources. It covers over 200,000 hectares and the Company believes it has exploration potential for additional oxide and sulphide mineral resources. Access and infrastructure are excellent with a paved highway and powerline nearby. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Camino Rojo dated January 26, 2018 is available on SEDAR.

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the results of exploration and planned exploration programs, the potential for discovery of additional mineral resources and the Company’s objectives and strategies. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, including without limitation, assumptions that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of preliminary economic assessments, drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company’s objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

