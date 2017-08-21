Oroco Announces Granting of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V:OCO) (“Oroco” or “the Company”) announces that the Company has granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants a total of 3,750,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.075 per share. The option grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Mr. Craig Dalziel, President and CEO Oroco Resource Corp.