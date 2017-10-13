Oroco Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V:OCO) (“Oroco” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of up to 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.075 cents per unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole share purchase warrant will be exercisable into one additional common share for a period of 18 months at a price of $0.125 per share. The private placement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for intended acquisitions of mineral properties in Mexico.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s business prospects or opportunities. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Craig Dalziel, President and CEO

Oroco Resource Corp.

Tel: 604-688-6200

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.