OSIsoft EMEA Users Conference to Feature Lineup of Events to Help Businesses Reimagine Operational Intelligence Across the Enterprise

OSIsoft EMEA Users Conference in London with a week full of events designed to help organizations to accelerate the market for the Industrial Internet of Things. This year's three-day event, which will take place from October 16-19 at the Intercontinental O2, will welcome more than 1,400 attendees and top speakers from companies including Shell, Intel, SAP, Biogen and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.

Join OSIsoft in London to learn about how organizations are leveraging the PI System to deliver operational excellence and connect with PI System experts and industry peers from more than 600 organizations worldwide. Visit https://www.osisoft.com/users-conference/emea/ to reserve your spot.

Pre-conference events will commence on October 16 and include a Programming Hackathon, an Academic Symposium and a Women in Technology networking session, followed by three days of industry presentations and discussions on topics including “Transforming Your World with Data,” “Digital Transformation” and “Embracing IIoT & Industry 4.0.”

Session highlights include:

Digital Transformation Journey with the PI System at Shell

Speaker: Peter van den Heuvel, Technology Lead PI Center of Excellence, Shell

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 9:45-10:15am

Speaker: Thierry Godart, General Manager – Energy Solutions, Intel Corporation

Speakers: Sergio Valencia Galán, Data Governance Manager, EDPR, and Victor Marchena Alvarez, Head of Remote Operations and Dispatch Center, EDPR

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10:30-11:00am

Speaker: Ken Pierce, Global Leader SAP

Speakers: Tim Alosi, Head of Global Data Analytics, Biogen

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 11:15-11:45am

Speakers: Hiroyasu Ishigaki and Daryl Massey, Senior Project Manager, Hitachi Power Systems Americas

To view the complete event agenda, please visit: https://www.osisoft.com/users-conference/emea/overview.html

About OSIsoft, LLC

OSIsoft is dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. Our PI System captures operational data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and turns it into rich, real-time insights to reduce costs, make critical business decisions and enhance products. Over 1,000 leading utilities, 95 percent of the largest oil and gas companies and more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 industrial companies rely on the PI System to manage their businesses. Worldwide, PI System manages over 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams. To learn more, please visit www.osisoft.com.