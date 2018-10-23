OSWCA Supports Removing Barriers to Entry into the Skilled Trades

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2018 /CNW/ – The Ontario Sewer & Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) applauds the Ford Government’s announcement today that it will phase-out the Ontario College of Trades. This is a move that will help to remove barriers to entry into the skilled trades.

“For years, we have been encouraging government to take bold action to modernize the apprenticeship system and open up employment opportunities in the skilled trades,” said Giovanni Cautillo, Executive Director of the OSWCA. “The announcement today is clearly putting our province on track to achieve this, by reducing ‘red tape’ and establishing a blueprint for the future of skilled trades in the province.”

OSWCA members have been operating with a lot of uncertainty about what the future holds for the heavy civil construction trades. The government’s commitment today to place a moratorium on further trade certifications and reduce ratios brings much greater assurance to how the employment environment will operate moving forward.

“We welcome the Ford Government’s commitment to address the skilled trades gap, which has been plaguing the provincial construction industry for years,” said Larry Taylor, current President of OSWCA. “Removing barriers to entry into the trades will create a healthier and more sustainable labour market in our industry. We are very encouraged by this announcement.”

The Ontario Sewer & Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) fosters health and safety, professionalism, ethical processes, sound infrastructure investments, good governance and fiscal responsibility on behalf of Ontario’s sewer and watermain construction industry.

SOURCE Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association

For further information: Patrick McManus, Director of Government Relations and Communications, OSWCA, patrick.mcmanus@oswca.org or 905-629-7766 ext. 222