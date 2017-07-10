Ottawa Consumers Meet With Wally Montpetit From Fence-All

OTTAWA, ON–(Marketwired – July 10, 2017) – Wally Montpetit is the President of Fence-All a 20 year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Fence in the region of Ottawa. The company is in business since 1976.

CONSUMER CHOICE AWARD : WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY’S BEST?

WALLY MONTPETIT : It is a social proof that people from our community believes in our products and our services.

CCA : WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

WM: As a manufacturer with 40 years of specializing in our industry we have access to a far wider list of products than are available at a big box store or a home based contractor.

CCA : HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

WM : Fueling further confidence in ourselves!

CCA : WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

WP : At one point, about 20 years ago now, we increased our products mix outside of our specialty. It was a mistake.

GETTING TO KNOW WALLY MONPETIT

BIGGEST MISTAKE… Trying to become a specialist at nothing in particular

BIGGEST SUCCESS… My family

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS’ MIND… Fence

WHILE NOT WORKING… I like to record original music with my high school buddies

DAILY, I TRY TO… Learn at least one new thing specific to our business

