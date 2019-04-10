Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Outreach and Other Leading Sales Platforms Add Personalized Video Selling Tools, Powered by Vidyard GoVideo Outreach and Other Leading Sales Platforms Add Personalized Video Selling Tools, Powered by Vidyard GoVideo CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMajor New Housing Development Launches Just Outside Guelph, Cambridge and Kitchener-WaterlooMajor New Housing Development Launches Just Outside Guelph, Cambridge and Kitchener-WaterlooNexOptic’s Reimagined Binoculars, DoubleTake™, Wins Edison Gold Award