Owens Corning(R) Pure Safety(TM) Insulation Receives AAFA Certification

LANDOVER, MD–(Marketwired – February 07, 2017) – The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, an independent program administered by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) in partnership with the international research organization Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), today announced the certification of the Owens Corning®Pure Safety™ Insulation.

The Synthetic Home Insulation Products – Fiberglass Standard Certification addresses the product’s effects on indoor air quality and capacity to resist mold growth. The Owens Corning®Pure Safety™ Insulation provides excellent thermal performance, and is 50% quieter than standard insulation, fire resistant, and now the world’s first Certified asthma & allergy friendly® insulation resulting in up to 65% less dust in the home.

“We are honored to receive this designation by AAFA, and to be a part of the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program,” said Julian Francis, President of Insulation, Owens Corning. “It is a testament to how Owens Corning’s people and products make the world a better place.”

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program was created in 2006 to scientifically test and identify consumer products that are more suitable for the 70+ million people with asthma and allergies. Products carrying the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Mark have been certified to help reduce exposure to allergens and irritants, provide increased environmental control, and withstand routine cleaning and care guidelines according to standards adopted by AAFA.

“One of the greatest resources AAFA provides to millions of Americans is our asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program,” said Michele Cassalia, Certification Program Director. “We are excited to add the Owens Corning®Pure Safety™ Insulation to our list of certified products, giving consumers a safer choice when shopping for insulation that will make their homes healthier for those with allergies and asthma.”

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) develops, manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. Global in scope and human in scale, the company’s market-leading businesses use their deep expertise in materials, manufacturing and building science to develop products and systems that save energy and improve comfort in commercial and residential buildings. Through its glass reinforcements business, the company makes thousands of products lighter, stronger and more durable. Ultimately, Owens Corning people and products make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning posted 2015 sales of $5.4 billion and employs about 16,000 people in 25 countries. It has been a Fortune 500® company for 62 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

About ASL

ASL is a physician-led global certification company that prepares independent standards for testing a wide range of products to determine their suitability for asthma and allergy patients. ASL’s management team possesses specialist skills in a variety of medical fields including asthma and other allergic diseases.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953 and celebrating over 60 years of service, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through education, advocacy and research. AAFA provides practical information, community-based services, support and referrals through a national network of chapters and educational support groups. Through its Kids With Food Allergies division, AAFA offers the oldest, most extensive online support community for families raising children with food allergies. In addition, AAFA sponsors and advocates for research to advance the basic science relevant to treatment and cure. It also champions translational research so that the science that we have is applied more consistently and reliably. For more information, visit www.aafa.org.