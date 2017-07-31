P.F. Chang’s Selects Gigya to Help Drive Digital Transformation and Develop Deeper Customer Relationships

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA–(Marketwired – July 31, 2017) – Gigya, the leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM), today announced that P.F. Chang’s, the full service Asian restaurant industry leader, has selected Gigya’s Customer Identity Management platform to help drive its digital transformation, starting with integration into its successful, multi-million dollar loyalty program.

P.F. Chang’s is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Today, P.F. Chang’s has 212 U.S. restaurants, including three airport locations, plus 78 international locations in 20 countries.

As the restaurant business evolves, P.F. Chang’s is launching a digital transformation effort to build deeper omni channel customer relationships. P.F. Chang’s selected Gigya because of the ease in implementing its cloud-based registration-as-a-service, broad support for social login, and the ability to collect data on customer preferences. The first assignment for the Gigya platform will be to introduce a single signon/registration for its various digital and ecommerce platforms by providing a streamlined registration experience for guests, but also acquiring key customer attributes for optimizing their digital and direct marketing efforts.

“Gigya provides a seamless and frictionless entry point for identifying our customers in the digital space,” said Brian Best, director of interactive engagement at P.F. Chang’s. “Gigya will help us deliver new ways of connecting with customers across all of our digital touchpoints. We are excited to partner with Gigya, as we will be leveraging their robust product lines to provide a personalized, relevant, and engaging omni channel experience for our guests.”

“Gigya is eager to support P.F. Chang’s innovative customer engagement programs,” said Jason Rose, senior vice president of marketing at Gigya. “We realize that P.F. Chang’s has historically developed most of its marketing technology in-house, so we’re especially appreciative that the marketing and IT teams recognized the value of Gigya’s quick deployment methodology, exclusive focus on delivering the best customer experience, and robust tools for collecting and utilizing customer data.”

