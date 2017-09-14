Pacific Coastal Airlines Announces 2017-2018 Winter/Spring Schedule
RICHMOND, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacific Coastal Airlines is pleased to announce its 2017-2018 Winter and Spring Schedule effective Sunday, October 15, 2017 until Sunday, June 3, 2018.
“We’ve made some adjustments with an aim to improve our overall on time performance, create better connectivity within our regularly scheduled network, and adjust to the increase in passenger growth and unique market-by-market demands,” says Pacific Coastal Airlines’ President Quentin Smith.
While the new schedule does not include any fundamental changes from the Spring/Summer schedule, the first flights of the day will leave a bit later, while the last evening flights will depart a bit earlier. Some of the changes include, but are not limited to:
Bella Bella (ZEL)
- Increased seat capacity with 2 larger Saab aircraft every weekday
- Better connections for seaplane customers traveling between Bella Bella and Vancouver
- Improved connection between Bella Bella and Klemtu
Campbell River (YBL) and Comox (YQQ)
- More non-stop flights utilizing the 19-seat Beechcraft 1900 for both the Campbell River and Comox routes
- Larger 30 or 34 seat Saab aircraft on the Vancouver – Campbell River – Comox (triangle) route
- Direct morning flights from both Campbell River and Comox to Vancouver
Cranbrook (YXC)
- Increased seat capacity with larger 30 or 34 seat Saab aircraft on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday afternoon flights from Vancouver
- Overnighting a Saab at Cranbrook airport means more outbound morning flights to Vancouver on the larger Saab aircraft
Masset (ZMT)
- Saturday 30 or 34 seat Saab service from Vancouver to Masset (ZMT)
Media contact:
Kevin Boothroyd, Director Business Development
(M) 604.833.6265 (W) 604.214.2388 E-mail: kevin.boothroyd@pacificcoastal.com