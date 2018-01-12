Pacific Ridge Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSX Venture:PEX) (“Pacific Ridge” or the “Company”) has granted incentive stock options under its 10% rolling stock option plan to certain directors and officers of the Company to purchase a total of 200,000 common shares at $0.06 per share exercisable for a period of five years.

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly-prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, RC Gold in the Tintina Gold Belt and Fyre Lake in the Finlayson District.

