Pageant of the Masters Ticket Offer Makes for Grand Gift Idea

LAGUNA BEACH, CA–(Marketwired – February 01, 2017) – This Valentine’s Day, the Pageant of the Masters is spreading the love with a special ticket offer. For a limited time only, save 20% on tickets to this summer’s production “The Grand Tour” with promotional code VAL20 (excludes loge center seats and all tickets for August 26, 2017). To take advantage of this incredible offer, call (800) 487-3378 or visit www.PageantTickets.com. Offer begins February 1 and ends February 14, 2017.

The 2017 Pageant of the Masters will be a breathtaking theatrical journey through the centuries in search of unforgettable art. Inspired by the European tradition of continental travel in the 17th and 18th centuries, a ticket to this summer’s “The Grand Tour” becomes a passport to experience spectacle, music, stories and grand illusions as masterpieces come to life.

“If you’re looking for a unique and affordable gift idea this Valentine’s Day, look no further,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. “It doesn’t get more romantic than sitting under the stars, watching the Pageant and listening to the live orchestra with that special someone.”

ABOUT THE PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS

Presented by the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

The Pageant of the Masters is arguably one of the most unique productions in the entire world. Audiences are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.

DATES & TIMES

July 7 – August 31, 2017

Performances Nightly at 8:30pm

TICKET INFORMATION

Advance Tickets $15 – $230

A Pageant Ticket also acts a season pass to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show

LOCATION

Irvine Bowl at the Festival of Arts

650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

FOR INFORMATION & TICKETS

(800) 487-3378

www.PageantTickets.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/1/11G129188/Images/POM_GrandTour_Tickets-877cc98e3a9c9baa983771564951c7a8.jpg