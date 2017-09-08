Pan Global Announces Completion of Warrant Acceleration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pan Global Resources Inc. (“Pan Global” or the “Company“) (TSX-V:PGZ) today announced, further to its news release dated August 8, 2017, that it has successfully completed the acceleration of its share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued on March 6, 2017. Of 21,230,000 Warrants, 19,270,000 were exercised at a price of $0.10 per Warrant, for gross proceeds of $1,927,000.00. All remaining 1,960,000 Warrants are cancelled. The Company is well-positioned to continue its exploration and development activities in Spain, and to pursue other opportunities.

Tim Moody, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the strong show of support from our shareholders through the exercise of the warrants and over $1.9 million in proceeds. The additional capital will ensure the company is well funded to advance its exploration projects to the next stage and follow-up on the encouraging results received to-date.”

As of September 8, 2017, the Company has 79,355,387 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in copper, lead, zinc and precious metal exploration in Spain, and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com.

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company’s operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

MICHELLE BORROMEO

Investor Relations

E-mail: mborromeo@panglobalresources.com

Phone: +1 604-715-6845