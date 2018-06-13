Pan Orient Energy Corp.: 2018 Annual and Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pan Orient Energy Corp. (“Pan Orient” or the “Company”) (TSXV:POE) announces that five directors: Jeff Chisholm, Gerry Macey, Michael Hibberd, Richard Alexander and Cameron Taylor were reelected at the Company’s annual and special meeting held on June 12, 2018.

Shareholders can access the June 12, 2018 Pan Orient Annual and Special Meeting presentation on the Company’s website: www.panorient.ca.

Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand, Indonesia and in Western Canada.

