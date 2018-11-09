Pangolin Diamonds Declares Option Grants
TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSX-V: PAN) (the “Company” or “Pangolin”) announces that its board of directors have approved the granting of 1,500,000 options under its Stock Option Plan, each share under option having a 5 year term and an exercise price of $0.05.
The Options in question were granted to nine different recipients consisting of directors, senior officers, key employees and certain consultants.
About Pangolin Diamonds Corp. and Our Social Connections
