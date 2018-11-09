Friday, November 9, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Pangolin Diamonds Declares Option Grants

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSX-V: PAN) (the “Company” or “Pangolin”) announces that its board of directors have approved the granting of 1,500,000 options under its Stock Option Plan, each share under option having a 5 year term and an exercise price of $0.05.

The Options in question were granted to nine different recipients consisting of directors, senior officers, key employees and certain consultants.  

About Pangolin Diamonds Corp. and Our Social Connections
For more information on Pangolin Diamonds Corp., please visit our website at http://pangolindiamonds.com
Follow us on Twitter @pangolindiamond and Facebook at Pangolin Diamonds Corp

Graham C. Warren, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1.416.594.0473
Fax: +1.416.594.1630
Email: gwarren@pangolindiamonds.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

