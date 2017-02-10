Panther Biotechnology Inc. Announces Name Change to ProBility Media Corp.

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – Feb 10, 2017) – Panther Biotechnology Inc. (OTCQB: PBYA) has received clearance from FINRA to change its name to ProBility Media Corp. (ProBility). The name change follows the recent acquisition of Brown Technical Media Corp. In addition to the name change, the Company has unveiled a new corporate identity and website, available at www.probilitymedia.com.

ProBility Media Corp. is an e-commerce company building the first full service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades. Through its divisions Brown Technical Media Corp., Brown Technical Publications Inc., Brown Book Shop, Inc., National Electric Wholesale Providers, LLC and One Exam Prep, LLC, ProBility is in the process of executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the skilled trades training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials and preparing the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the tradesman, to the small business, to the enterprise level corporation.

“From the inception of the acquisition of Brown Technical Media Corp. on November 8, 2016, ProBility has successfully achieved milestone after milestone and is rapidly building the Company into a formidable juggernaut in the vocational e-learning and training space,” stated Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer of ProBility. “We look forward to continuing to reward our shareholders with additional accomplishments.”

“Our recent acquisitions, new product offerings and the launching of multiple micro websites has created new dynamic revenue streams,” stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of ProBility. “The Company will continue to seek accretive and exciting business opportunities and looks forward to communicating these achievements to shareholders as they come to fruition.”

ProBility is in the process of either divesting or attempting to monetize all non-core assets.

ProBility's strategy is to both grow its current revenue base organically while concurrently acquiring synergistic companies in the multiple industries that ProBility is currently servicing.

