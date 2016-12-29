Paragon Financial Group Introduces New Online Invoice Factoring Rates and Fees Calculator

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – December 29, 2016) – Paragon Financial Group introduces a powerful, new online invoice factoring costs calculator that shows a small business the amount of working capital that can be unlocked from unpaid invoices through accounts receivable factoring. In addition, the calculator shows how a business’s never paid invoices (bad debt) due to client bankruptcy or insolvency can become a non-issue with Paragon Financial’s non-recourse funding program.

The online Factoring Calculator can be found here:

https://www.paragonfinancial.net/invoice-factoring-calculator

Paragon Financial’s new calculator estimates invoice factoring fees and allows a small business to compare the cost of other lenders. Including e-mailing the results allowing the small business to easily compare traditional bank business loans rates, SBA loan rates, MCA lender fees and other financing company’s offerings to Paragon Financial’s factoring rates and suite of additional products including credit protection and Accounts Receivable Management.

“We are committed to providing our brokers and prospects industry leading tools enhancing their ability to make smart decisions for their businesses. Our new online invoice factoring calculator is a powerful addition to the full set of educational tools Paragon provides,” said Jon Anselma, Paragon Financial’s Managing Partner. “Much of the true cost associated with MCA or ACH loans is hidden from both borrowers and their advisors. Paragon wanted to give entrepreneurs a tool for clarity when making this critical cash flow and credit decision.”

About Paragon Financial Group: For over two decades, US companies across all industries have selected Paragon Financial to meet their working capital needs. Non-Recourse Accounts Receivable Facilities are available up to $3,000,000 USD. From government contractors to distribution companies, from staffing agencies to manufacturers; entrepreneurs have successfully grown their company with Paragon Financial’s Non-Recourse Invoice Factoring, Accounts Receivable Management, Credit Protection and Purchase Order Financing Programs. For fast funding now, please call 888-271-9347 Ext 1 or visit our secure website www.paragonfinancial.net.