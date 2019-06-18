Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Parallels® Remote Application Server 17 Brings Simplicity and Scalability to End User Computing for Microsoft RDS, VDI and DaaS with Time-Saving Innovations Parallels® Remote Application Server 17 Brings Simplicity and Scalability to End User Computing for Microsoft RDS, VDI and DaaS with Time-Saving Innovations CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedSHARC Energy Systems Announces Expanded Agreement with McCoy Sales LLC to Represent SHARC in the US Western MarketGreen Mountain Receives Confirmation of Readiness from Health CanadaNutriAg launches NutriAnalytics™, a technology platform that can predict up to 85% accuracy in final yield class