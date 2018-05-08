Parex Resources Announces 2018 First Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT), a company focused on Colombian oil and gas exploration and production, is pleased to announce unaudited financial and operating results for the three months (“First Quarter” or “Q1”) ended March 31, 2018. All amounts herein are in United States dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise stated.

Q1 2018 Financial and Operational Highlights

Quarterly production was 40,586 boe/d (99% crude oil), representing an increase of 4 percent over the previous quarter ended December 31, 2017 and an increase of 25 percent over the three months ended March 31, 2017;

Generated $100.9 million in funds flow from operations ($0.65 (or CAD$0.82) 1 per share basic share). Based on the Q1 2018 Brent oil price of $67.27/bbl, the operating netback was $39.10/boe and funds flow netback was $28.10/boe;

Capital expenditures were $58.2 million in the period compared to $35.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017. Parex expects to invest near the high end of the 2018 capital guidance of $260 – $290 million. It is expected that activity levels will increase significantly in the second half of 2018;

Working capital increased to $205.8 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $163.4 million at December 31, 2017 mainly as a result of free funds flow of $42.7 million in the quarter. Bank debt continues to be $nil;

Repurchased 789,120 common shares pursuant to the Normal Course Issuer Bid at a cost of $11.2 million (average cost per share of Cdn$18.18);

Participated in drilling 12 gross wells in Colombia resulting in 8 oil wells, 1 disposal well, 2 abandoned wells and 1 under test, for a success rate of 80 percent; and

Parex continued to maintain a strong financial position. The Company held no debt, an undrawn bank credit facility and $294 million of cash as at March 31, 2018.

1 Using USD-CAD Bank of Canada 2018 3 month average rate of 1.264

Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2017 2017 Operational Average daily production Oil & Gas (boe/d)(1) 40,586 32,591 39,007 Average daily sales of produced oil & natural gas Oil (bbl/d) 39,378 33,308 38,203 Gas (Mcf/d) 3,138 1,644 2,724 Oil & Gas (boe/d) 39,901 33,582 38,657 Oil inventory – end of period (bbls) 164,800 3,160 103,020 Operating netback ($/boe)(1) Reference price – Brent ($/bbl) 67.27 54.61 61.46 Oil & natural gas revenue (excluding hedging)(2) 55.98 42.21 50.43 Royalties (7.29 ) (4.38 ) (5.58 ) Net revenue(2) 48.69 37.83 44.85 Production expense (5.35 ) (5.09 ) (5.41 ) Transportation expense(2) (4.24 ) (4.60 ) (4.05 ) Operating netback ($/boe) 39.10 28.14 35.39 Funds flow provided by operations ($/boe) 28.10 22.47 26.39 Financial (USD$000s except per share amounts) Oil and natural gas revenue(2) 202,450 130,079 180,738 Net income 71,512 40,106 55,921 Per share – basic 0.46 0.26 0.36 Funds flow from operations 100,901 67,906 93,861 Per share – basic 0.65 0.44 0.61 Capital expenditure 58,210 35,563 66,341 Total assets 1,229,897 984,855 1,121,908 Working capital surplus 205,771 131,056 163,401 Long-term debt (3) — — — Outstanding shares (end of period) (000s) Basic 155,647 153,714 154,742 Weighted average basic 155,037 153,284 154,812 Diluted(4) 164,000 164,688 164,055

(1) The table above contains Non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for further discussion.

(2) In Q1 the Company changed its accounting policy regarding revenue and transportation costs. The Company has changed prior period transportation expense on a gross dollar and per boe basis. Transportation costs have decreased from previous quarter disclosure of $10-11/boe to $4-5/boe. Offsetting this decrease, realized sales prices have decreased by the same amount. The change has no effect on operating netback, net income, or funds flow from operations. For further information refer to the ‘Impact of Accounting Policy Change’ section on page 5 of the Company’s MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

(3) Borrowing limit of $100.0 million as of March 31, 2018.

(4) Diluted shares as stated include the effects of common shares and in-the-money stock options outstanding at the period-end. The March 31, 2018 closing stock price was Cdn$18.12 per share.

2018 Guidance

Parex’ guidance for 2018, as previously press released on November 7, 2017 is as follows:

Annual production (boe/d, 99% oil) 41,000-43,000 Capital Expenditures (millions) Maintenance (14 gross wells and related facilities) $90 Growth Capital (30-36 gross wells and related facilities) $170-200 Total (millions) $260-$290

Based on 2018 results to date and the growth opportunities we have identified, we expect both annual production and capital expenditures to be at the high end of the guidance ranges. Planned capital expenditures are expected to be fully funded by funds flow from operations, with working capital being retained for future opportunities and to buy back outstanding shares as deemed appropriate.

Operational Update

Production: We expect Q2 2018 production to average 42,000 boe/d. The full year production is expected to average 43,000 boe/d, which is the top-end of the 2018 production guidance range of 41,000-43,000 boe/d.

Aguas Blancas (WI 50%) : Parex has begun drilling a new 5 well water-flood development pattern, building on the success of the first waterflood pilot which is currently producing approximately 400 bopd.

Cabrestero (WI 100%): The Company continues to expand and develop the Bacano and Totoro fields. In the Bacano field, we plan to drill 2 injection wells for pressure support and 4 development wells. In Totoro, a 2018 discovery, we plan to drill 3 appraisal wells during Q2/Q3 2018.

Capachos (WI 50%): The Capachos Sur-2 well has been drilled to the target depth and testing operations began on May 5, 2018.

Following the testing of Capachos Sur-2, the drilling rig will be mobilized to the Andina-1 (formerly Capachos Norte-1) exploration prospect. Parex continues to advance the engineering and procurement of the gas processing facility that would be operational by year-end 2018.

De Mares (WI 50%): Following the successful drilling of Coyote-2 and Coyote-3, a service rig is being mobilized to stimulate and test both wells.

LLA-30 (WI 100%): The stratigraphic exploration prospect Cocoa-1 was drilled and abandoned.

LLA-34 (WI 55%): The Company continues to drill delineation and development wells along the Tigana/Jacana trend with a total of approximately 15 planned in 2018. Additionally, approximately 5 exploration wells are planned, including the Tigui Sur-1 well which will assess the northern extent of the Totoro-1 discovery on the Cabrestero block.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company discloses several financial measures (“non-GAAP Measures”) herein that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). These financial measures include operating netback per boe, funds flow netback per boe, funds flow from operations per boe and free funds flow. Management uses these non-GAAP measures for its own performance measurement and to provide shareholders and investors with additional measurements of the Company’s efficiency and its ability to fund a portion of its future capital expenditures.

The Company considers operating netbacks per boe to be a key measure as they demonstrate Parex’ profitability relative to current commodity prices. The following is a description of each component of the Company’s operating netback per boe and how it is determined:

Oil and natural gas sales per boe is determined by sales revenue excluding risk management contracts less non-cash oil revenue from overlifted Ocensa pipeline volumes divided by total equivalent sales volume including purchased oil volumes;

Royalties per boe is determined by dividing royalty expense by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes;

Production expense per boe is determined by dividing production expense by total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes; and

Transportation expense per boe is determined by dividing transportation expense by the total equivalent sales volumes including purchased oil volumes.

Funds flow from operations per boe or funds flow netback per boe, is a non-GAAP measure that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital, divided by produced oil and natural gas sales volumes.

Free funds flow is determined by funds flow provided by operations less capital expenditures

Shareholders and investors should be cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with IFRS. Parex’ method of calculating these measures may differ from other companies, and accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Please see the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, which is available at www.sedar.com for additional information about these financial measures.

Oil & Gas Matters Advisory

The term “Boe” means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil (“bbl”). Boe’s may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversation ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf: 1Bbl, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains a number of oil and gas metrics, including operating netbacks. These oil and gas metrics have prepared by management and do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods and therefore such metric should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide security holders with measures to compare the Company’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

