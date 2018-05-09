Parex Resources Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 9, 2018 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“). At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of ten nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Curtis Bartlett
|119,169,117
|99.81%
|221,681
|0.19%
|Lisa Colnett
|119,383,928
|99.99%
|6,870
|0.01%
|Robert Engbloom
|116,605,036
|97.67%
|2,785,762
|2.33%
|Wayne Foo
|116,518,661
|97.59%
|2,872,137
|2.41%
|Bob (G.R.) MacDougall
|119,385,428
|100.00%
|5,370
|0.00%
|Glenn McNamara
|118,217,712
|99.02%
|1,173,086
|0.98%
|Ron Miller
|118,400,921
|99.17%
|989,877
|0.83%
|Carmen Sylvain
|119,383,628
|99.99%
|7,170
|0.01%
|David Taylor
|119,383,528
|99.99%
|7,270
|0.01%
|Paul Wright
|118,661,881
|99.39%
|728,917
|0.61%
A webcast of the Meeting will be available at http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1671198-1/5E32915F2FFE57EC83A29356FD8C8D6B
