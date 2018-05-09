Wednesday, May 9, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Parex Resources Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parex Resources Inc. (“Parexor theCompany”) (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 9, 2018 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“). At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of ten nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:

               
  FOR   WITHHELD
  Number   Percentage   Number   Percentage
Curtis Bartlett 119,169,117   99.81%   221,681   0.19%
Lisa Colnett 119,383,928   99.99%   6,870   0.01%
Robert Engbloom 116,605,036   97.67%   2,785,762   2.33%
Wayne Foo 116,518,661   97.59%   2,872,137   2.41%
Bob (G.R.) MacDougall 119,385,428   100.00%   5,370   0.00%
Glenn McNamara 118,217,712   99.02%   1,173,086   0.98%
Ron Miller 118,400,921   99.17%   989,877   0.83%
Carmen Sylvain 119,383,628   99.99%   7,170   0.01%
David Taylor 119,383,528   99.99%   7,270   0.01%
Paul Wright 118,661,881   99.39%   728,917   0.61%
               

A webcast of the Meeting will be available at http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1671198-1/5E32915F2FFE57EC83A29356FD8C8D6B

For more information please contact:

Michael Kruchten
Vice-President Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
Parex Resources Inc.
Phone: (403) 517-1733
Investor.relations@parexresources.com

