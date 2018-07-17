Parex to Explore Potential Strategic Repositioning

CALGARY, Alberta, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT), a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and focused on Colombian oil exploration and production, announces that its Board of Directors (“Board“) has determined it is timely, prudent and in the best interests of the Company to initiate a formal process to explore, review and evaluate strategic repositioning alternatives with a view to enhancing shareholder value. Parex’ Board and management team believe that the Company is ideally placed, given its strong financial position and the stage of development of its assets, to undertake this process.

The strategic repositioning review will focus on the potential sale of the Company’s long life Southern Casanare (“SoCa”) assets (LLA-32, LLA-34 and Cabrestero), the retention of its high impact exploration assets and the return of the net sale proceeds to shareholders, potentially resetting Parex as an exploration driven, industry leading, high growth Colombia focused junior oil company. Consideration will also be given to a corporate sale or other strategic actions that would result in the creation of additional value for shareholders. This review of strategic repositioning alternatives may result in no specific transaction being pursued, with the Company continuing its operations as they currently exist with a focus on sustainable self-funded growth.

Parex believes it is in a unique position to evaluate a potential strategic repositioning to enhance shareholder value because the Company has two asset platforms: its long life development stage SoCa asset base plus a growing suite of early stage, higher impact exploration assets supported by Parex’ balance sheet. As the SoCa assets offer ongoing production growth and significant free cash flow, Parex believes there may exist opportunities for strategic repositioning that could enhance shareholder value.

The following tables summarize certain production and reserves information regarding the SoCa assets and the remaining high impact exploration assets:

Estimated Q2 2018 Average Production Volumes boe/d April 1-June 30, 2018 SoCa 38,510 Non-SoCa 4,020 Parex 42,530 2017 Year-end Gross Reserves Volumes(1) MMboe 1P 2P 3P SoCa 88 151 225 Non-SoCa 8 11 16 Parex 96 162 241

2017 Reserves Net Present Value

Before Tax Discounted at 10%(1) (2) USD $MM 1P 2P 3P SoCa $2,089 $3,412 $4,916 Non-SoCa $127 $206 $301 Parex $2,216 $3,618 $5,217

As per GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. (“GLJ“) Reserve Report effective December 31, 2017 (the “2017 GLJ Report“) including GLJ’s forecast pricing effective January 1, 2018. (5 Year ICE Brent Forecast: 2019 $63.50/bbl, 2020 $63.00/bbl, 2021 $66.00/bbl, 2022 $69.00/bbl, 2023 $72.00/bbl). Please refer to Parex’ February 6, 2018 news release entitled “Parex Resources Increases 2P Reserves by 45% to 162 MMboe” and the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2018, as available on www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars.

The SoCa assets consist of 3 contiguous blocks that will be offered in a separate wholly owned subsidiary:

SoCa Block Operator Parex Working

Interest Gross Acres Cabrestero Parex 100% 7,605 LLA-32 Parex 87.5% 57,040 LLA-34 Third party 55% 68,382

Parex jointly discovered the SoCa assets and we continue with the exploration, delineation and development program that has taken Parex working interest production from these assets from zero in 2012 to over 38,500 boe/d. Parex believes that the SoCa assets are well suited for acquisition by an entity wishing to access the meaningful oil production, reserve base of the assets and the associated significant current and forecasted free cash flow generation, as shown below:

SoCa Assets Five Year (2019-2023) Profile (5) 5 Year

Production

MMboe (1) Operating

Netback

US$MM(2) Future

Development

Capital

US$MM(1) Free Cash

Flow

US$MM(3)(4) Post 2023

Remaining

Reserves

% (1) 2P Reserves 84 $3,731 $250 $3,481 44 % 3P Reserves 109 $4,923 $328 $4,595 51 %

As per 2017 GLJ Report including GLJ’s forecast pricing effective January 1, 2018. Please refer to Parex’ February 6, 2018 news release entitled “Parex Resources Increases 2P Reserves by 45% to 162 MMboe” and the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2018 as available on www.sedar.com. MMBoe refers to millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Parex internal estimate using Brent oil at $75/bbl. Operating Netback is calculated as working interest revenue less royalties, transportation expenses and operating expenses and excluding corporate tax. Parex internal estimate. Free Cash Flow is calculated as Operating Netback less future development capital and excluding corporate tax. Free Cash Flow as set out in the 2017 GLJ Report and using GLJ’s forecast pricing effective January 1, 2018 is $2.9 billion for 2P reserves and $3.9 billion for 3P reserves. Note that the average Brent oil price in the 2017 GLJ Report for 2019-2023 period is $66.70/bbl. All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars.

Throughout its review of strategic repositioning alternatives, the Company will continue to execute its business strategy of leveraging its South American experience and capability to create shareholder value through increased production, reserves and cash flow.

A Special Committee of the Board led by Wayne Foo will work with management and the Corporation’s external advisors to supervise the review of strategic repositioning alternatives. The Special Committee has a mandate to solicit, review and consider all strategic repositioning alternatives and to consider and recommend to the Board whether any transaction is in the best interests of Parex.

The Company has engaged Scotia Capital Inc. (“Scotia”) as financial advisor in connection with this broad and comprehensive review and analysis of strategic repositioning alternatives. Parex and Scotia are currently compiling information for a corporate data room, which will be available for review by interested parties upon execution of a confidentiality agreement in connection with the process. In addition, the Special Committee has retained Peters & Co. Limited to act as financial advisor to the Special Committee in respect of the strategic repositioning alternatives review process.

Parex has not set a definitive schedule to complete its identification, examination and consideration of strategic repositioning alternatives or made a decision to pursue any particular strategic repositioning alternative. The review process has not been initiated as a result of receiving any transaction proposal. Given the nature of the process and the need for confidentiality during this process, the Company does not intend to provide updates until such time as the Board approves a definitive transaction or strategic repositioning alternative, or otherwise determines that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate. The Company cautions that there are no guarantees that the review of strategic repositioning alternatives will result in a transaction, or, if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms, timing or conditions or approvals required to implement such transaction.

As a result of the strategic repositioning alternatives review process, Parex has elected to terminate its automatic share purchase plan to purchase up to 3,000,000 of its common shares pursuant to the Company’s normal course issuer bid. Effective as of the date hereof, the Company will deliver a notice of termination to the broker under the automatic share purchase plan and the Company confirms that it does not possess any material nonpublic information about Parex.

Since Parex’ 2009 inception as a pure exploration focused spin-out of the Argentina based Petro Andina Resources Inc., the Company has demonstrated its ability to identify and acquire large prospective resources, develop those resources and materially increase reserves and production, engage stakeholders and focus on being a low-cost operator to generate growth in cash flow per share and overall shareholder value. The Company is in a strong financial position, with no long-term debt, an undrawn $100 million bank credit facility and $320 million of cash on hand as at June 30, 2018. Planned capital expenditures for the remainder of 2018 are expected to be fully funded by funds flow from operations, with working capital being retained for future opportunities.

