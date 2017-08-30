Parfaire Medical Aesthetics Introduces Non-Invasive Cellulite Reduction Combination Treatment Using Advanced Forma and BodyFX Devices

PASADENA, CA–(Marketwired – August 30, 2017) – One of L.A.’s top rated medical aesthetics facilities, Parfaire Medical Aesthetics (www.parfaire.com) is excited to announce an advanced combination treatment for cellulite, featuring a unique combination of Forma and BodyFX devices which use FDA-approved Radio Frequency (RF) technology.

“With nearly 85 percent of women over the age of 20 having unwanted cellulite, we are thrilled to offer this unique combination treatment to specifically target this problem,” says Dr. Winnie Moses, Founder and Medical Director at Parfaire.

BodyFX uses the RF energy to penetrate deep into fat layers beneath the skin, causing the unwanted fat cells to heat and break down before being naturally carried away by the body. The device features vacuum massage technology that gently lifts fat and skin tissue to provide maximum penetration of the RF energy and its therapeutic heat, as well as targeting specific areas for sculpting. Its automatic temperature monitoring ensures a maximally effective treatment, and a virtually painless experience.

This procedure, when combined with Parfaire’s innovative Forma skin-tightening device, helps minimize the appearance of cellulite even faster also using RF energy. At one million pulses per second, the device’s energy penetrates deep into the skin to heat underlying tissue. The deep-penetrating heat tightens tissue and skin structure, while stimulating natural collagen production.

Cellulite Reduction by Parfaire is an easy treatment that delivers a fast-revived appearance of the skin without downtime. Typically a series of at least 3-5 sessions are recommended depending on the size and severity of the area treated.*

Cellulite is simply fat that collects in pockets under the skin. The dimples are the result of collagen fibers that connect fat to the skin which causes fat cells to bulge out.

This precision controlled Radio Frequency (RF) energy and fat cell destruction combination treatments aim to target the three core problems of cellulite, to smooth out unwanted, stubborn pockets of fat, tighten up tissue, and break off the septa that causes dimpling on the outer thighs, back of the legs, buttocks and front of the legs.*

About: Dr. Winnie Moses established Parfaire in 2015 to deliver world-class quality cosmetic treatments synonymous with Beverly Hills to the San Gabriel Valley and Greater Los Angeles area at affordable prices. Her passion is to help people achieve their highest level of confidence through the most effective, non-invasive cosmetic treatments.

*Disclaimer* Any claims of enhancing skin, removing wrinkles or spots, anti-aging, or improving appearance cannot be guaranteed. Individual results will vary and might depend on lifestyle factors such as age, diet, exercise, sun exposure, smoking, and alcohol use.

