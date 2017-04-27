Park Sterling Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) – Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ: PSTB), the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, today released unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the first quarter of 2017. In a separate press release, Park Sterling and South State Corporation jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. South State Corporation will host a conference call to discuss the transaction at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (877) 506-9272. The number for international participants is (412) 380-2004. The conference ID number is 10087433. Please note that this call will be in lieu of the previously announced Park Sterling earnings call originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 27, 2017, which will not be held.

Net income of $7.5 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2016

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which excludes merger-related expenses and gain on sale of securities, was $7.5 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share in the prior quarter

Noninterest income decreased $377 thousand from a strong fourth quarter; with a decrease from the record capital markets income in the fourth quarter partially offset by growth in mortgage banking income

Noninterest expenses totaled $20.6 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from the prior quarter which included $3.0 million in merger-related expenses

Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP), which excludes merger-related costs, decreased $1.4 million from the prior quarter; the prior quarter results included a $1.5 million loss on the termination of an interest rate hedge on variable rate debt that was repaid

Nonperforming loans declined to a very low level of 0.49% of total loans

Capital levels remained strong with Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.99%

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.04 per share (April 2017)

“We are very pleased with our results for the first quarter of 2017. Our priorities are to deliver high quality products and services through exceptionally talented and experienced in-market banking professionals and to continue to improve profitability and returns,” said Jim Cherry, Chief Executive Officer. “Our distinctive value proposition is rewarding us with attractive growth in loans, deposits and revenue, which enables us to deliver increasing earnings and returns for our shareholders.”

Financial Results

Income Statement — Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

Park Sterling reported net income of $7.5 million, or $0.14 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017 (“2017Q1″). This compares to net income of $5.3 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016 (“2016Q4″) and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.05 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2016 (“2016Q1″). The increase in net income from 2016Q4 resulted primarily from the absence of $3.0 million in merger-related expenses recorded in 2016Q4 and a $1.5 million loss on the termination of an interest rate hedge on debt repaid during 2016Q4, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense. The increase in net income from 2016Q1 was primarily a result of the benefits and cost savings from the acquisition of First Capital Bancorp, Inc., which was completed on January 1, 2016, and the absence of merger-related expenses of $5.2 million recorded in 2016Q1, partially offset by increased income taxes on higher pretax income in 2017Q1.

Net interest income totaled $27.1 million in 2017Q1, which represents a $0.5 million, or 2%, increase from $26.6 million in 2016Q4 and a $0.5 million, or 2%, increase from $26.6 million in 2016Q1. Average total earning assets increased $35 million in 2017Q1 to $2.98 billion, compared to $2.95 billion in 2016Q4 and increased $151 million, or 5%, compared to $2.83 billion in 2016Q1. The increase in average total earning assets in 2017Q1 from 2016Q4 included an increase in average loans (including loans held for sale) of $17.6 million, or 3% annualized, an increase in average marketable securities of $17.3 million, and an increase in average other interest-earning assets of $0.6 million. The increase in average total earning assets in 2017Q1 from 2016Q1 resulted primarily from a $148.9 million, or 7%, increase in average loans (including loans held for sale), a $3.8 million, or 1%, decrease in average marketable securities and a $6.0 million, or 11%, increase in average other earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.68% in 2017Q1, representing a 10 basis point increase from 3.58% in 2016Q4 and a 10 basis point decrease from 3.78% in 2016Q1. The increase in net interest margin from 2016Q4 resulted primarily from a 12 basis point increase in loan yields. The decrease in net interest margin from 2016Q1 was primarily the result of a 20 basis point decrease in loan yields, partially offset by a 21 basis point increase in yields on investment securities.

The Company reported $678 thousand of provision expense in 2017Q1, compared to $550 thousand of provision recorded in 2016Q4, and $556 thousand of provision recorded in 2016Q1. Allowance for loan loss levels increased to 0.52% of total loans at 2017Q1 compared to 0.50% at 2016Q4.

Noninterest income totaled $5.5 million in 2017Q1, compared to $5.8 million in 2016Q4 and $4.7 million in 2016Q1. The decrease from 2016Q4 is primarily the result of a $461 thousand decrease in capital market income from the record fourth quarter level, partially offset by a $196 thousand increase in mortgage banking income. The increase in noninterest income from 2016Q1 reflects increases in capital market income, mortgage banking income and service charge income, partially offset by a decrease in income from bank-owned life as a result of one-time gain from death benefits recorded in 2016Q1.

Noninterest expense decreased $4.4 million, or 18%, to $20.6 million in 2017Q1 from $25.0 million in 2016Q4, and decreased $5.5 million, or 21%, compared to $26.2 million in 2016Q1. The decrease in noninterest expense from 2016Q4 resulted from the absence of $3.0 million in merger-related expenses and the $1.5 million loss on termination of the interest rate hedge, each recorded in 2016Q4. Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP), which exclude merger-related expenses ($0 in 2017Q1, $3.0 million in 2016Q4 and $5.2 million in 2016Q1), decreased $1.4 million, or 6%, to $20.6 million in 2017Q1 compared to $22.0 million in 2016Q4, and decreased $0.4 million compared to $21.0 million in 2016Q1. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expenses from 2016Q4 was due primarily to the absence of the loss on termination of the interest rate hedge recorded in 2016Q4.

The Company’s effective tax rate was 33.2% in 2017Q1, compared to 22.1% in 2016Q4 and 40.6% in 2016Q1. The increase in the effective tax rate compared to 2016Q4 was the result of the early adoption in 2016Q4 of ASU 2016-09, which requires that excess tax benefits on stock-based compensation be recognized as a reduction of tax expense rather than as a component of other comprehensive income. Excluding the effect of the $798 thousand reduction in tax expense in 2016Q4 caused by the adoption of this standard, the 2016Q4 effective tax rate was 33.7%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $53.4 million, or 7% annualized, to $3.31 billion at 2017Q1, as compared to total assets of $3.26 billion at 2016Q4. Total securities, including non-marketable securities, increased $21.1 million, to $532.9 million. Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $48.4 million, or 8% annualized, to $2.46 billion at 2017Q1.

The mix of commercial and consumer loans remained largely consistent with 2016Q4. Total commercial loans increased $49.6 million and represent 79% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial and commercial real estate owner occupied increased $35.6 million and represent 32.1% of the portfolio, up from 31.3% at 2016Q4, reflecting an increased focus on commercial and industrial and commercial real estate owner occupied lending. Acquisition, construction and development loans decreased $13.1 million and represent 15% of the portfolio, down from 15.9% at 2016Q4. Total consumer loans decreased $0.6 million and remain flat as a percentage of total loans at 21% of the portfolio.

Total deposits decreased $5 million, or 1% annualized, to $2.51 billion at 2017Q1. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $3.1 million, or 2% annualized, to $524.4 million (21% of total deposits). Money market, NOW and savings deposits were up $26.6 million from 2016Q4 and represent 51% of total deposits. Time deposits decreased $34.2 million to $706.8 million at 2017Q1.

Total borrowings increased $55.2 million, or 64% annualized, to $403 million at 2017Q1 compared to $348.2 million at 2016Q4. At 2017Q1, FHLB borrowings totaled $340 million, the senior unsecured term loan at the holding company totaled $29.7 million, and acquired subordinated debt, net of acquisition accounting fair value marks, totaled $33.7 million.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $5.9 million to $361.7 million at 2017Q1 compared to $355.8 million at 2016Q4, driven by a $5.4 million increase in retained earnings and an increase of $0.6 million in accumulated other comprehensive income. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income was caused by the effect of market interest rate increases on the fair value of available for sale investment securities. During 2017Q1, there were 82,600 shares of common stock repurchased at a cost of $0.9 million to neutralize the effect of stock compensation vestings and exercises.

The Company’s capital ratios remain strong at March 31, 2017 with Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1″) at 11.04% and Tier 1 leverage ratio at 9.99%.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were $15.3 million at 2017Q1, or 0.46% of total assets, compared to $15.4 million at 2016Q4, or 0.47% of total assets. Nonperforming loans were $12.1 million at 2017Q1, and represented 0.49% of total loans, compared to $12.9 million at 2016Q4, or 0.54% of total loans. The Company reported net recoveries of $30 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans (annualized), in 2017Q1, compared to net charge-offs of $37 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans (annualized), in 2016Q4.

The allowance for loan losses increased $708 thousand, or 6%, to $12.8 million, or 0.52% of total loans, at 2017Q1, compared to $12.1 million, or 0.50%, of total loans at 2016Q4. The increase in allowance is primarily attributable to the increase in outstanding loans at period end.

Conference Call

Callers can also listen to the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com. A replay will be available from 2 p.m. Eastern Time on April 27, 2017 until 9 a.m. on May 11, 2017. To listen to the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088. The passcode is 10087433. The event will also be archived and available beginning April 27 by midnight Eastern Time in the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com. Additionally, an investor presentation summarizing key operating assumptions, is available on SSB’s website at www.SouthStateBank.com under investor relations.

About Park Sterling Corporation

Park Sterling Corporation, the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Park Sterling, a regional community-focused financial services company with $3.3 billion in assets, is the largest community bank headquartered in the Charlotte area and has 54 banking offices stretching across the Carolinas and into North Georgia, as well as in Richmond, Virginia. The bank serves professionals, individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses by offering a full array of financial services, including deposit, mortgage banking, cash management, consumer and business finance, capital markets and wealth management services with a commitment to “Answers You Can Bank On℠.” Park Sterling prides itself on being large enough to help customers achieve their financial aspirations, yet small enough to care that they do. Park Sterling is focused on building a banking franchise that is noted for sound risk management, strong community focus and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.parksterlingbank.com. Park Sterling Corporation shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PSTB.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT THREE MONTH RESULTS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 27,462 $ 27,066 $ 26,521 $ 26,729 $ 27,124 Taxable investment securities 2,935 2,793 2,583 2,640 2,687 Tax-exempt investment securities 135 135 137 137 147 Nonmarketable equity securities 198 163 151 153 154 Interest on deposits at banks 89 54 51 34 42 Federal funds sold 2 1 1 5 8 Total interest income 30,821 30,212 29,444 29,698 30,162 Interest expense Money market, NOW and savings deposits 967 941 953 1,014 1,017 Time deposits 1,425 1,469 1,447 1,449 1,398 Short-term borrowings 501 361 345 251 294 Long-term debt 371 371 379 440 410 Subordinated debt 499 499 497 494 446 Total interest expense 3,763 3,641 3,621 3,648 3,565 Net interest income 27,058 26,571 25,823 26,050 26,597 Provision for loan losses 678 550 642 882 556 Net interest income after provision 26,380 26,021 25,181 25,168 26,041 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,682 1,761 1,671 1,528 1,489 Mortgage banking income 961 765 1,015 873 775 Income from wealth management activities 649 682 739 863 803 Income from capital market activities 609 1,070 680 767 68 ATM and card income 714 713 730 776 573 Income from bank-owned life insurance 578 663 532 526 988 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 58 6 - (87) (6) Amortization of indemnification assetand true-up liability expense - - (139) (25) (147) Other noninterest income 217 185 219 154 184 Total noninterest income 5,468 5,845 5,447 5,375 4,727 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,483 11,480 11,755 11,774 13,018 Occupancy and equipment 2,907 3,577 3,111 3,041 3,125 Data processing and outside service fees 1,925 2,105 2,331 2,224 5,523 Legal and professional fees 783 869 978 950 725 Deposit charges and FDIC insurance 485 391 405 478 432 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 24 2,175 144 230 44 Communication fees 463 504 532 505 483 Postage and supplies 142 125 115 191 173 Loan and collection expense 117 57 425 273 37 Core deposit intangible amortization 454 458 458 458 458 Advertising and promotion 146 254 44 367 421 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 175 11 (92) 70 266 Other noninterest expense 1,538 3,019 906 1,385 1,448 Total noninterest expenses 20,642 25,025 21,112 21,946 26,153 Income before income taxes 11,206 6,841 9,516 8,597 4,615 Income tax expense 3,717 1,510 3,192 3,045 1,874 Net income $ 7,489 $ 5,331 $ 6,324 $ 5,552 $ 2,741 Earnings per common share, fully diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,462,857 53,155,493 52,743,928 52,704,537 52,599,584

PARK STERLING CORPORATION WEALTH MANAGEMENT ASSETS ($ in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Discretionary assets held $ 288,250 $ 278,872 $ 294,849 $ 322,996 $ 339,198 Non-discretionary assets held 44,996 36,522 28,476 32,173 31,174 Total wealth management assets $ 333,246 $ 315,394 $ 323,325 $ 355,169 $ 370,372 PARK STERLING CORPORATION MORTGAGE ORIGINATION ($ in thousands) for the three month period ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Mortgage origination – purchase $ 18,446 $ 14,767 $ 21,982 $ 25,316 $ 14,656 Mortgage origination – refinance 16,068 21,316 20,552 16,221 13,430 Mortgage origination – construction 16,823 18,535 19,440 18,403 14,764 Total mortgage origination $ 51,337 $ 54,618 $ 61,974 $ 59,941 $ 42,850

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016* 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 40,081 $ 34,162 $ 35,066 $ 33,348 $ 34,038 Interest-earning balances at banks 32,997 48,882 38,540 34,955 47,143 Investment securities available for sale 423,345 402,501 405,010 393,131 396,863 Investment securities held to maturity 89,579 91,752 99,415 102,125 104,459 Nonmarketable equity securities 19,967 17,501 16,289 14,420 13,118 Federal funds sold 765 570 345 1,570 11,271 Loans held for sale 6,181 7,996 15,203 11,967 7,593 Loans – Non-covered 2,460,595 2,412,186 2,368,950 2,311,775 2,262,294 Loans – Covered - - - 15,122 16,849 Allowance for loan losses (12,833) (12,125) (11,612) (10,873) (9,832) Net loans 2,447,762 2,400,061 2,357,338 2,316,024 2,269,311 Premises and equipment, net 62,392 63,080 64,632 65,711 65,494 FDIC receivable for loss share agreements - - - 1,164 1,477 Other real estate owned – non-covered 3,167 2,438 2,730 2,866 3,425 Other real estate owned – covered - - - 380 985 Bank-owned life insurance 71,337 70,785 70,167 69,695 69,202 Deferred tax asset 21,250 25,721 26,947 28,985 30,088 Goodwill 63,317 63,317 63,030 63,197 63,707 Core deposit intangible 10,984 11,438 11,896 12,354 12,813 Other assets 15,632 15,192 20,330 22,183 22,750 Total assets $ 3,308,756 $ 3,255,396 $ 3,226,938 $ 3,174,075 $ 3,153,737 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 524,380 $ 521,295 $ 505,591 $ 496,195 $ 469,046 Money market, NOW and savings 1,277,986 1,251,385 1,228,687 1,229,040 1,255,848 Time deposits 706,829 741,072 749,999 748,188 773,089 Total deposits 2,509,195 2,513,752 2,484,277 2,473,423 2,497,983 Short-term borrowings 340,000 285,000 280,000 200,000 170,000 Long-term debt 29,747 29,736 29,725 64,714 65,000 Subordinated debt 33,671 33,501 33,339 33,176 33,014 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,423 37,562 40,901 48,312 38,229 Total liabilities 2,947,036 2,899,551 2,868,242 2,819,625 2,804,226 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 53,113 53,117 53,306 53,332 53,038 Additional paid-in capital 273,291 273,400 275,323 275,246 274,706 Retained earnings 37,977 32,608 29,409 25,219 21,263 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,661) (3,280) 658 653 504 Total shareholders’ equity 361,720 355,845 358,696 354,450 349,511 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,308,756 $ 3,255,396 $ 3,226,938 $ 3,174,075 $ 3,153,737 Common shares issued and outstanding 53,112,726 53,116,519 53,305,834 53,332,369 53,038,020 * Derived from audited financial statements.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016* 2016 2016 2016 BY LOAN TYPE (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 430,247 $ 387,401 $ 351,506 $ 334,644 $ 334,027 Commercial real estate (CRE) – owner-occupied 360,318 367,553 366,506 376,440 374,428 CRE – investor income producing 770,404 743,107 768,513 764,168 723,539 Acquisition, construction and development (AC&D) – 1-4 Family Construction 85,025 82,707 108,706 100,604 97,614 AC&D – Lots and land 98,339 105,362 88,620 94,686 88,492 AC&D – CRE construction 186,325 194,732 148,696 125,466 136,561 Other commercial 12,743 12,900 10,653 10,410 10,167 Total commercial loans 1,943,401 1,893,762 1,843,200 1,806,418 1,764,828 Consumer: Residential mortgage 273,624 260,521 254,298 244,063 235,737 Home equity lines of credit 170,709 176,799 181,246 181,020 177,594 Residential construction 52,631 59,060 63,847 65,867 71,117 Other loans to individuals 16,936 18,905 23,281 26,575 27,245 Total consumer loans 513,900 515,285 522,672 517,525 511,693 Total loans 2,457,301 2,409,047 2,365,872 2,323,943 2,276,521 Deferred costs (fees) 3,294 3,139 3,078 2,954 2,622 Total loans, net of deferred costs (fees) $ 2,460,595 $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950 $ 2,326,897 $ 2,279,143 * Derived from audited financial statements. March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016* 2016 2016 2016 BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Acquired loans – performing $ 495,216 $ 538,845 $ 599,840 $ 661,930 $ 726,025 Acquired loans – purchase credit impaired 81,869 85,456 90,571 98,672 106,105 Total acquired loans 577,085 624,301 690,411 760,602 832,130 Non-acquired loans, net of deferred costs (fees)** 1,883,510 1,787,885 1,678,539 1,566,295 1,447,013 Total loans $ 2,460,595 $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950 $ 2,326,897 $ 2,279,143 * Derived from audited financial statements. ** Includes loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES THREE MONTH RESULTS ($ in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016* 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Beginning of period allowance $ 12,125 $ 11,612 $ 10,873 $ 9,832 $ 9,064 Loans charged-off (146) (223) (156) (94) (82) Recoveries of loans charged-off 176 186 253 253 294 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 30 (37) 97 159 212 Provision expense 678 550 642 882 556 Benefit attributable to FDIC loss share agreements - - - - - Total provision expense charged to operations 678 550 642 882 556 Provision expense recorded through FDIC loss share receivable - - - - - End of period allowance $ 12,833 $ 12,125 $ 11,612 $ 10,873 $ 9,832 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 30 $ (37) $ 97 $ 159 $ 212 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01% -0.01% 0.02% 0.03% 0.04% * Derived from audited financial statements.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION ACQUIRED LOANS ($ in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ACQUIRED LOANS AND FAIR MARKET VALUE (FMV) ADJUSTMENTS 2017 2016* 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Non-acquired loans $ 1,883,510 $ 1,787,885 $ 1,678,539 $ 1,566,295 $ 1,447,013 Purchased performing loans 498,314 542,269 604,000 666,894 732,075 Less: remaining FMV adjustments (3,098) (3,424) (4,160) (4,964) (6,050) Purchased performing loans, net 495,216 538,845 599,840 661,930 726,025 Purchased credit impaired loans 104,416 109,805 115,736 124,985 133,644 Less: remaining FMV adjustments (22,547) (24,349) (25,165) (26,313) (27,539) Purchased credit impaired loans, net 81,869 85,456 90,571 98,672 106,105 Total loans $ 2,460,595 $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950 $ 2,326,897 $ 2,279,143 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, PURCHASED PERFORMING FMV ADJUSTMENTS 2017 2016* 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Beginning FMV adjustment $ (3,424) $ (4,160) $ (4,964) $ (6,050) $ (2,132) Increase from First Capital - - - - (5,200) Accretion to interest income: First Capital 236 503 623 777 1,027 All other mergers 90 233 181 309 255 Ending FMV adjustment $ (3,098) $ (3,424) $ (4,160) $ (4,964) $ (6,050) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, PCI FMV ADJUSTMENTS 2017 2016* 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Contractual principal and interest $ 119,326 $ 125,512 $ 133,223 $ 143,701 $ 153,124 Nonaccretable difference (7,142) (10,448) (11,529) (14,652) (14,975) Expected cash flows as of the end of period 112,184 115,064 121,694 129,049 138,149 Accretable yield (30,315) (29,608) (31,123) (30,377) (32,044) Ending basis in PCI loans- estimated fair value $ 81,869 $ 85,456 $ 90,571 $ 98,672 $ 106,105 Beginning accretable yield $ (29,608) $ (31,123) $ (30,377) $ (32,044) $ (32,509) Increase from First Capital - - - - (1,663) Loan system servicing income 1,413 1,389 1,532 1,434 1,551 Accretion to interest income 2,014 1,285 1,241 1,343 1,471 Reclass to (from) non-accretable yield (3,802) (929) (2,691) (522) (993) Other adjustments (332) (230) (828) (588) 99 Period end accretable yield** $ (30,315) $ (29,608) $ (31,123) $ (30,377) $ (32,044) * Derived from audited financial statements. ** Difference between the remaining FMV discount on purchased credit impaired loans and the period end accretable yield is a function of projected estimated expected interest income being included in the period end accretable yield.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS THREE MONTHS ($ in thousands) March 31, 2017 March 31, 2016 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (2) Balance Expense Rate (2) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and loans held for sale, net (1) $ 2,423,722 $ 27,462 4.60% $ 2,274,824 $ 27,124 4.80% Fed funds sold 866 2 0.94% 6,895 8 0.47% Taxable investment securities 486,065 2,935 2.42% 487,154 2,687 2.21% Tax-exempt investment securities 13,322 135 4.05% 16,047 147 3.66% Other interest-earning assets 60,799 287 1.91% 48,772 196 1.62% Total interest-earning assets 2,984,774 30,821 4.19% 2,833,692 30,162 4.28% Allowance for loan losses (12,276) (9,864) Cash and due from banks 36,995 36,758 Premises and equipment 63,033 66,514 Goodwill 63,317 62,055 Intangible assets 11,187 12,718 Other assets 111,480 130,752 Total assets $ 3,258,510 $ 3,132,625 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 464,792 $ 86 0.08% $ 426,795 $ 85 0.08% Savings and money market 730,253 562 0.31% 733,301 831 0.46% Time deposits – core 639,264 1,174 0.74% 710,289 1,219 0.69% Brokered deposits 148,705 570 1.55% 126,824 280 0.89% Total interest-bearing deposits 1,983,014 2,392 0.49% 1,997,209 2,415 0.49% Short-term borrowings 298,667 501 0.68% 191,701 294 0.62% Long-term debt 29,741 371 5.06% 65,824 410 2.51% Subordinated debt 33,589 499 6.02% 32,930 446 5.45% Total borrowed funds 361,997 1,371 1.54% 290,455 1,150 1.59% Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,345,011 3,763 0.65% 2,287,664 3,565 0.63% Net interest rate spread 27,058 3.54% 26,597 3.65% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 517,090 456,457 Other liabilities 37,279 39,948 Shareholders’ equity 359,130 348,556 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,258,510 $ 3,132,625 Net interest margin 3.68% 3.78% (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loan balances. (2) Yield/ rate calculated on Actual/Actual day count basis, except for yield on investments which is calculated on a 30/360 day count basis.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION SELECTED RATIOS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited ASSET QUALITY Nonaccrual loans $ 9,613 $ 8,819 $ 8,623 $ 5,185 $ 6,595 Troubled debt restructuring (and still accruing) 2,486 2,892 2,549 2,582 2,696 Past due 90 days plus (and still accruing) - 1,230 293 - 293 Nonperforming loans 12,099 12,941 11,465 7,767 9,584 OREO 3,167 2,438 2,730 3,246 4,410 Nonperforming assets 15,266 15,379 14,195 11,013 13,994 Past due 30-59 days (and still accruing) 430 1,175 1,104 985 217 Past due 60-89 days (and still accruing) 587 1,836 2,558 5,800 499 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.49% 0.54% 0.48% 0.33% 0.42% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46% 0.47% 0.44% 0.35% 0.44% Allowance to total loans 0.52% 0.50% 0.49% 0.47% 0.43% Allowance to nonperforming loans 106.07% 93.69% 101.28% 139.99% 102.59% Allowance to nonperforming assets 84.06% 78.84% 81.80% 98.73% 70.26% Past due 30-89 days (accruing) to total loans 0.04% 0.12% 0.15% 0.29% 0.03% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01% -0.01% 0.02% 0.03% 0.04% CAPITAL Book value per common share $ 6.86 $ 6.81 $ 6.85 $ 6.75 $ 6.69 Tangible book value per common share** $ 5.45 $ 5.38 $ 5.42 $ 5.31 $ 5.22 Common shares outstanding 53,112,726 53,116,519 53,305,834 53,332,369 53,038,020 Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 53,462,857 53,155,493 52,743,928 52,704,537 52,599,584 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital $ 288,866 $ 288,594 $ 287,518 $ 282,721 $ 275,490 Tier 1 capital 314,316 314,043 312,781 307,736 300,354 Tier 2 capital 12,181 12,125 11,615 10,914 9,832 Total risk based capital 326,497 326,168 324,396 318,650 310,186 Risk weighted assets 2,616,215 2,613,003 2,596,463 2,538,461 2,478,547 Average assets for leverage ratio 3,147,201 3,165,665 3,108,707 3,058,742 3,076,505 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.04% 11.04% 11.07% 11.14% 11.11% Tier 1 ratio 12.01% 12.02% 12.04% 12.12% 12.12% Total risk based capital ratio 12.48% 12.48% 12.49% 12.55% 12.51% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.99% 9.92% 10.06% 10.06% 9.76% Tangible common equity to tangible assets** 8.89% 8.84% 9.00% 9.00% 8.87% LIQUIDITY Net loans to total deposits 97.55% 95.48% 94.89% 93.64% 90.85% Reliance on wholesale funding 18.99% 17.39% 17.65% 16.25% 15.50% INCOME STATEMENT (THREE MONTH RESULTS; ANNUALIZED) Return on Average Assets 0.93% 0.66% 0.79% 0.71% 0.35% Return on Average Common Equity 8.46% 5.89% 7.04% 6.33% 3.16% Net interest margin (non-tax equivalent) 3.68% 3.58% 3.54% 3.69% 3.78% ** Non-GAAP financial measure

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value, adjusted average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted operating revenues, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted allowance for loan losses, and related ratios and per share measures, including adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity, as used throughout this release, are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses (i) tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value and average tangible common equity (which exclude goodwill and other intangibles from equity and assets), and related ratios, to evaluate the adequacy of shareholders’ equity and to facilitate comparisons with peers; (ii) adjusted allowance for loan losses (which includes net FMV adjustments related to acquired loans) as supplemental information for comparing the combined allowance and fair market value adjustments to the combined acquired and non-acquired loan portfolios (fair market value adjustments are available only for losses on acquired loans) to facilitate comparisons with peers; and (iii) adjusted net income, adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense (which exclude merger-related expenses and/or gain or loss on sale of securities, as applicable), , adjusted operating expense (which excludes merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles) and adjusted operating revenues (which includes net interest income and noninterest income and excludes gain or loss on sale of securities, as applicable) to evaluate core earnings and to facilitate comparisons with peers.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Adjusted net income Net income (as reported) $ 7,489 $ 5,331 $ 6,324 $ 5,552 $ 2,741 Plus: merger-related expenses - 2,984 1,487 1,268 5,193 Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities (58) (6) - 87 6 Less: tax impact of merger-related expenses and (gain) loss on sale of securities 20 (1,004) (499) (464) (1,772) Adjusted net income $ 7,451 $ 7,305 $ 7,312 $ 6,443 $ 6,168 Divided by: weighted average diluted shares 53,462,857 53,155,493 52,743,928 52,704,537 52,599,584 Adjusted net income per share 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.12 0.12 Estimated tax rate for adjustment 33.73% 33.73% 33.54% 34.26% 34.09% Adjusted noninterest income Noninterest income (as reported) $ 5,468 $ 5,845 $ 5,447 $ 5,375 $ 4,727 Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities (58) (6) - 87 6 Adjusted noninterest income $ 5,410 $ 5,839 $ 5,447 $ 5,462 $ 4,733 Adjusted noninterest expenses Noninterest expenses (as reported) $ 20,642 $ 25,025 $ 21,112 $ 21,946 $ 26,153 Less: merger-related expenses - (2,984) (1,487) (1,268) (5,193) Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 20,642 $ 22,041 $ 19,625 $ 20,678 $ 20,960 Adjusted operating expense Noninterest expenses (as reported) $ 20,642 $ 25,025 $ 21,112 $ 21,946 $ 26,153 Less: merger-related expenses - (2,984) (1,487) (1,268) (5,193) Less: amortization of intangibles (454) (458) (458) (458) (458) Adjusted operating expense $ 20,188 $ 21,583 $ 19,167 $ 20,220 $ 20,502 Adjusted operating revenues Net Interest Income (as reported) $ 27,058 $ 26,571 $ 25,823 $ 26,050 $ 26,597 Plus: noninterest income (as reported) 5,468 5,845 5,447 5,375 4,727 Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities (58) (6) - 87 6 Adjusted operating revenues $ 32,468 $ 32,410 $ 31,270 $ 31,512 $ 31,330 Adjusted operating expense to adjusted operating revenues Adjusted operating expense $ 20,188 $ 21,583 $ 19,167 $ 20,220 $ 20,502 Divided by: adjusted operating revenues 32,468 32,410 31,270 31,512 31,330 Adjusted operating expense to adjusted operating revenues 62.18% 66.59% 61.30% 64.17% 65.44% Noninterest expenses to net interest income plus noninterest income 63.46% 77.20% 67.52% 69.84% 83.49% Adjusted return on average assets Adjusted net income $ 7,451 $ 7,305 $ 7,312 $ 6,443 $ 6,168 Divided by: average assets 3,258,510 3,229,299 3,186,799 3,135,031 3,132,625 Multiplied by: annualization factor 4.06 3.98 3.98 4.02 4.02 Adjusted return on average assets 0.93% 0.90% 0.91% 0.83% 0.79% Return on average assets 0.93% 0.66% 0.79% 0.71% 0.35% Adjusted return on average equity Adjusted net income $ 7,451 $ 7,305 $ 7,312 $ 6,443 $ 6,168 Divided by: average common equity 359,130 359,985 357,577 352,505 348,556 Multiplied by: annualization factor 4.06 3.98 3.98 4.02 4.02 Adjusted return on average equity 8.41% 8.07% 8.14% 7.35% 7.12% Return on average equity 8.46% 5.89% 7.04% 6.33% 3.16%