Park Sterling Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) – Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ: PSTB), the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, today released unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the first quarter of 2017. In a separate press release, Park Sterling and South State Corporation jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. South State Corporation will host a conference call to discuss the transaction at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (877) 506-9272. The number for international participants is (412) 380-2004. The conference ID number is 10087433. Please note that this call will be in lieu of the previously announced Park Sterling earnings call originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 27, 2017, which will not be held.

  • Net income of $7.5 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2016
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which excludes merger-related expenses and gain on sale of securities, was $7.5 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share in the prior quarter
  • Noninterest income decreased $377 thousand from a strong fourth quarter; with a decrease from the record capital markets income in the fourth quarter partially offset by growth in mortgage banking income
  • Noninterest expenses totaled $20.6 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from the prior quarter which included $3.0 million in merger-related expenses
  • Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP), which excludes merger-related costs, decreased $1.4 million from the prior quarter; the prior quarter results included a $1.5 million loss on the termination of an interest rate hedge on variable rate debt that was repaid
  • Nonperforming loans declined to a very low level of 0.49% of total loans
  • Capital levels remained strong with Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.99%
  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.04 per share (April 2017)

“We are very pleased with our results for the first quarter of 2017. Our priorities are to deliver high quality products and services through exceptionally talented and experienced in-market banking professionals and to continue to improve profitability and returns,” said Jim Cherry, Chief Executive Officer. “Our distinctive value proposition is rewarding us with attractive growth in loans, deposits and revenue, which enables us to deliver increasing earnings and returns for our shareholders.”

Financial Results

Income Statement — Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

Park Sterling reported net income of $7.5 million, or $0.14 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017 (“2017Q1″). This compares to net income of $5.3 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016 (“2016Q4″) and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.05 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2016 (“2016Q1″). The increase in net income from 2016Q4 resulted primarily from the absence of $3.0 million in merger-related expenses recorded in 2016Q4 and a $1.5 million loss on the termination of an interest rate hedge on debt repaid during 2016Q4, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense. The increase in net income from 2016Q1 was primarily a result of the benefits and cost savings from the acquisition of First Capital Bancorp, Inc., which was completed on January 1, 2016, and the absence of merger-related expenses of $5.2 million recorded in 2016Q1, partially offset by increased income taxes on higher pretax income in 2017Q1.

Net interest income totaled $27.1 million in 2017Q1, which represents a $0.5 million, or 2%, increase from $26.6 million in 2016Q4 and a $0.5 million, or 2%, increase from $26.6 million in 2016Q1. Average total earning assets increased $35 million in 2017Q1 to $2.98 billion, compared to $2.95 billion in 2016Q4 and increased $151 million, or 5%, compared to $2.83 billion in 2016Q1. The increase in average total earning assets in 2017Q1 from 2016Q4 included an increase in average loans (including loans held for sale) of $17.6 million, or 3% annualized, an increase in average marketable securities of $17.3 million, and an increase in average other interest-earning assets of $0.6 million. The increase in average total earning assets in 2017Q1 from 2016Q1 resulted primarily from a $148.9 million, or 7%, increase in average loans (including loans held for sale), a $3.8 million, or 1%, decrease in average marketable securities and a $6.0 million, or 11%, increase in average other earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.68% in 2017Q1, representing a 10 basis point increase from 3.58% in 2016Q4 and a 10 basis point decrease from 3.78% in 2016Q1. The increase in net interest margin from 2016Q4 resulted primarily from a 12 basis point increase in loan yields. The decrease in net interest margin from 2016Q1 was primarily the result of a 20 basis point decrease in loan yields, partially offset by a 21 basis point increase in yields on investment securities.

The Company reported $678 thousand of provision expense in 2017Q1, compared to $550 thousand of provision recorded in 2016Q4, and $556 thousand of provision recorded in 2016Q1. Allowance for loan loss levels increased to 0.52% of total loans at 2017Q1 compared to 0.50% at 2016Q4.

Noninterest income totaled $5.5 million in 2017Q1, compared to $5.8 million in 2016Q4 and $4.7 million in 2016Q1. The decrease from 2016Q4 is primarily the result of a $461 thousand decrease in capital market income from the record fourth quarter level, partially offset by a $196 thousand increase in mortgage banking income. The increase in noninterest income from 2016Q1 reflects increases in capital market income, mortgage banking income and service charge income, partially offset by a decrease in income from bank-owned life as a result of one-time gain from death benefits recorded in 2016Q1.

Noninterest expense decreased $4.4 million, or 18%, to $20.6 million in 2017Q1 from $25.0 million in 2016Q4, and decreased $5.5 million, or 21%, compared to $26.2 million in 2016Q1. The decrease in noninterest expense from 2016Q4 resulted from the absence of $3.0 million in merger-related expenses and the $1.5 million loss on termination of the interest rate hedge, each recorded in 2016Q4. Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP), which exclude merger-related expenses ($0 in 2017Q1, $3.0 million in 2016Q4 and $5.2 million in 2016Q1), decreased $1.4 million, or 6%, to $20.6 million in 2017Q1 compared to $22.0 million in 2016Q4, and decreased $0.4 million compared to $21.0 million in 2016Q1. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expenses from 2016Q4 was due primarily to the absence of the loss on termination of the interest rate hedge recorded in 2016Q4.

The Company’s effective tax rate was 33.2% in 2017Q1, compared to 22.1% in 2016Q4 and 40.6% in 2016Q1. The increase in the effective tax rate compared to 2016Q4 was the result of the early adoption in 2016Q4 of ASU 2016-09, which requires that excess tax benefits on stock-based compensation be recognized as a reduction of tax expense rather than as a component of other comprehensive income. Excluding the effect of the $798 thousand reduction in tax expense in 2016Q4 caused by the adoption of this standard, the 2016Q4 effective tax rate was 33.7%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $53.4 million, or 7% annualized, to $3.31 billion at 2017Q1, as compared to total assets of $3.26 billion at 2016Q4. Total securities, including non-marketable securities, increased $21.1 million, to $532.9 million. Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $48.4 million, or 8% annualized, to $2.46 billion at 2017Q1.

The mix of commercial and consumer loans remained largely consistent with 2016Q4. Total commercial loans increased $49.6 million and represent 79% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial and commercial real estate owner occupied increased $35.6 million and represent 32.1% of the portfolio, up from 31.3% at 2016Q4, reflecting an increased focus on commercial and industrial and commercial real estate owner occupied lending. Acquisition, construction and development loans decreased $13.1 million and represent 15% of the portfolio, down from 15.9% at 2016Q4. Total consumer loans decreased $0.6 million and remain flat as a percentage of total loans at 21% of the portfolio.

Total deposits decreased $5 million, or 1% annualized, to $2.51 billion at 2017Q1. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $3.1 million, or 2% annualized, to $524.4 million (21% of total deposits). Money market, NOW and savings deposits were up $26.6 million from 2016Q4 and represent 51% of total deposits. Time deposits decreased $34.2 million to $706.8 million at 2017Q1.

Total borrowings increased $55.2 million, or 64% annualized, to $403 million at 2017Q1 compared to $348.2 million at 2016Q4. At 2017Q1, FHLB borrowings totaled $340 million, the senior unsecured term loan at the holding company totaled $29.7 million, and acquired subordinated debt, net of acquisition accounting fair value marks, totaled $33.7 million.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $5.9 million to $361.7 million at 2017Q1 compared to $355.8 million at 2016Q4, driven by a $5.4 million increase in retained earnings and an increase of $0.6 million in accumulated other comprehensive income. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income was caused by the effect of market interest rate increases on the fair value of available for sale investment securities. During 2017Q1, there were 82,600 shares of common stock repurchased at a cost of $0.9 million to neutralize the effect of stock compensation vestings and exercises.

The Company’s capital ratios remain strong at March 31, 2017 with Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1″) at 11.04% and Tier 1 leverage ratio at 9.99%.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were $15.3 million at 2017Q1, or 0.46% of total assets, compared to $15.4 million at 2016Q4, or 0.47% of total assets. Nonperforming loans were $12.1 million at 2017Q1, and represented 0.49% of total loans, compared to $12.9 million at 2016Q4, or 0.54% of total loans. The Company reported net recoveries of $30 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans (annualized), in 2017Q1, compared to net charge-offs of $37 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans (annualized), in 2016Q4.

The allowance for loan losses increased $708 thousand, or 6%, to $12.8 million, or 0.52% of total loans, at 2017Q1, compared to $12.1 million, or 0.50%, of total loans at 2016Q4. The increase in allowance is primarily attributable to the increase in outstanding loans at period end.

Conference Call
As noted above, Park Sterling and South State Corporation jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement in a separate press release. South State Corporation will host a conference call to discuss the transaction at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (877) 506-9272. The number for international participants is (412) 380-2004. The conference ID number is 10087433. Please note that this call will be in lieu of the previously announced Park Sterling earnings call originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 27, 2017, which will not be held.

Callers can also listen to the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com. A replay will be available from 2 p.m. Eastern Time on April 27, 2017 until 9 a.m. on May 11, 2017. To listen to the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088. The passcode is 10087433. The event will also be archived and available beginning April 27 by midnight Eastern Time in the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com. Additionally, an investor presentation summarizing key operating assumptions, is available on SSB’s website at www.SouthStateBank.com under investor relations.

About Park Sterling Corporation
Park Sterling Corporation, the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Park Sterling, a regional community-focused financial services company with $3.3 billion in assets, is the largest community bank headquartered in the Charlotte area and has 54 banking offices stretching across the Carolinas and into North Georgia, as well as in Richmond, Virginia. The bank serves professionals, individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses by offering a full array of financial services, including deposit, mortgage banking, cash management, consumer and business finance, capital markets and wealth management services with a commitment to “Answers You Can Bank On℠.” Park Sterling prides itself on being large enough to help customers achieve their financial aspirations, yet small enough to care that they do. Park Sterling is focused on building a banking franchise that is noted for sound risk management, strong community focus and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.parksterlingbank.com. Park Sterling Corporation shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PSTB.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value, average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted operating revenues, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expenses, adjusted operating expense, adjusted allowance for loan losses, and related ratios and per share measures, including adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity, as used throughout this release, are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the accompanying tables.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included in this communication which are not historical in nature or do not relate to current facts are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “project” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. South State Corporation (“South State”) and Park Sterling Corporation (“Park Sterling”) caution readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties, include, among others, the following possibilities: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between South State and Park Sterling; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against South State or Park Sterling; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction), and shareholder approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where South State and Park Sterling do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; South State’s ability to complete the acquisition and integration of Park Sterling successfully; inability to generate future organic growth in loan balances, retail banking, wealth management, mortgage banking or capital markets results through the hiring of new personnel, development of new products, including new online and mobile banking platforms for treasury services, opening of de novo branches or otherwise in a timely, cost-efficient manner; inability to capitalize on identified revenue enhancements or expense management opportunities, including the inability to achieve or maintain adjusted operating expense to adjusted operating revenue targets; failure of assumptions underlying noninterest expense levels; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of the allowance for loan losses; deterioration in the value of securities held in the investment securities portfolio; the company’s ability to fully realize the value of its net deferred tax asset, including the impact of lower federal income tax rates on the carrying amount or the risk that the company may be required to establish a valuation allowance; uncertainties about the financial stability and growth rates of non-U.S. jurisdictions, the risk that those jurisdictions may face difficulties servicing their sovereign debt, and related stresses on the financial, credit and real estate markets generally, which could negatively impact the company’s revenues and the value of its assets and liabilities; changes in general economic or business conditions, customer behavior and other uncertainties that could lead to reduced revenues and deterioration in the credit quality of the loan portfolio or the value of the collateral securing those loans and result in higher credit losses than currently expected; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, including continued low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve, and the impact on net interest margins; cyber-security events; failure to anticipate or inability to adapt to rapid technological developments and changes; fluctuations in the market price of the common stock, regulatory, legal and contractual requirements, other uses of capital, financial performance, market conditions generally, and future actions by the board of directors, in each case impacting repurchases of common stock or declaration of dividends; the impact of implementation of legal and regulatory developments, including changes in the federal risk-based capital rules; increased competition from both banks and nonbanks; changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations, inaccurate estimates or assumptions in accounting, including acquisition accounting fair market value assumptions and accounting for purchased credit-impaired loans, and the impact on Park Sterling’s financial statements; and management’s ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, and regulatory and compliance risk; and other factors that may affect future results of South State and Park Sterling. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in South State’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available in the “Investor Relations” section of South State’s website, http://www.southstatebank.com, under the heading “SEC Filings” and in other documents South State files with the SEC, and in Park Sterling’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is on file with the SEC and available on the “Investor Relations” page linked to Park Sterling’s website, http://www.parksterlingbank.com, under the heading “Regulatory Filings” and in other documents Park Sterling files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither South State nor Park Sterling assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
In connection with the proposed transaction between South State and Park Sterling, South State will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a Joint Proxy Statement of South State and Park Sterling and a Prospectus of South State, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. The proposed transaction involving South State and Park Sterling will be submitted to Park Sterling’s shareholders and South State’s shareholders for their consideration. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Shareholders of South State and shareholders of Park Sterling are urged to read the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the transaction when it becomes available and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information.

Shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about South State and Park Sterling, without charge, at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to South State Corporation, 520 Gervais Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201, Attention: John C. Pollok, Senior Executive Vice President, CFO and COO, (800) 277-2175 or to Park Sterling Corporation, 1043 E. Morehead Street, Suite 201, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204, Attention: Donald K. Truslow, (704) 323-4292.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION
South State, Park Sterling and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information regarding South State’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 6, 2017, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Information regarding Park Sterling’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 13, 2017, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION                    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT                    
THREE MONTH RESULTS                    
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Interest income                              
  Loans, including fees   $ 27,462   $ 27,066   $ 26,521   $ 26,729   $ 27,124
  Taxable investment securities     2,935     2,793     2,583     2,640     2,687
  Tax-exempt investment securities     135     135     137     137     147
  Nonmarketable equity securities     198     163     151     153     154
  Interest on deposits at banks     89     54     51     34     42
  Federal funds sold     2     1     1     5     8
    Total interest income     30,821     30,212     29,444     29,698     30,162
Interest expense                              
  Money market, NOW and savings deposits     967     941     953     1,014     1,017
  Time deposits     1,425     1,469     1,447     1,449     1,398
  Short-term borrowings     501     361     345     251     294
  Long-term debt     371     371     379     440     410
  Subordinated debt     499     499     497     494     446
    Total interest expense     3,763     3,641     3,621     3,648     3,565
    Net interest income     27,058     26,571     25,823     26,050     26,597
Provision for loan losses     678     550     642     882     556
    Net interest income after provision     26,380     26,021     25,181     25,168     26,041
Noninterest income                              
  Service charges on deposit accounts     1,682     1,761     1,671     1,528     1,489
  Mortgage banking income     961     765     1,015     873     775
  Income from wealth management activities     649     682     739     863     803
  Income from capital market activities     609     1,070     680     767     68
  ATM and card income     714     713     730     776     573
  Income from bank-owned life insurance     578     663     532     526     988
  Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale     58     6     -     (87)     (6)
  Amortization of indemnification assetand true-up liability expense     -     -     (139)     (25)     (147)
  Other noninterest income     217     185     219     154     184
    Total noninterest income     5,468     5,845     5,447     5,375     4,727
Noninterest expenses                              
  Salaries and employee benefits     11,483     11,480     11,755     11,774     13,018
  Occupancy and equipment     2,907     3,577     3,111     3,041     3,125
  Data processing and outside service fees     1,925     2,105     2,331     2,224     5,523
  Legal and professional fees     783     869     978     950     725
  Deposit charges and FDIC insurance     485     391     405     478     432
  Loss on disposal of fixed assets     24     2,175     144     230     44
  Communication fees     463     504     532     505     483
  Postage and supplies     142     125     115     191     173
  Loan and collection expense     117     57     425     273     37
  Core deposit intangible amortization     454     458     458     458     458
  Advertising and promotion     146     254     44     367     421
  Net cost of operation of other real estate owned     175     11     (92)     70     266
  Other noninterest expense     1,538     3,019     906     1,385     1,448
    Total noninterest expenses     20,642     25,025     21,112     21,946     26,153
    Income before income taxes     11,206     6,841     9,516     8,597     4,615
Income tax expense     3,717     1,510     3,192     3,045     1,874
    Net income   $ 7,489   $ 5,331   $ 6,324   $ 5,552   $ 2,741
                               
Earnings per common share, fully diluted   $ 0.14   $ 0.10   $ 0.12   $ 0.11   $ 0.05
Weighted average diluted common shares     53,462,857     53,155,493     52,743,928     52,704,537     52,599,584
                               
                     
PARK STERLING CORPORATION                    
WEALTH MANAGEMENT ASSETS                    
($ in thousands)                    
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Discretionary assets held   $ 288,250   $ 278,872   $ 294,849   $ 322,996   $ 339,198
Non-discretionary assets held     44,996     36,522     28,476     32,173     31,174
Total wealth management assets   $ 333,246   $ 315,394   $ 323,325   $ 355,169   $ 370,372
                               
PARK STERLING CORPORATION                              
MORTGAGE ORIGINATION                              
($ in thousands)                              
      for the three month period ended
     March 31,    December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,
     2017    2016    2016    2016    2016
     (Unaudited)    (Unaudited)    (Unaudited)    (Unaudited)    (Unaudited)
Mortgage origination – purchase   $ 18,446   $ 14,767   $ 21,982   $ 25,316   $ 14,656
Mortgage origination – refinance     16,068     21,316     20,552     16,221     13,430
Mortgage origination – construction     16,823     18,535     19,440     18,403     14,764
Total mortgage origination   $ 51,337   $ 54,618   $ 61,974   $ 59,941   $ 42,850
                               
                     
PARK STERLING CORPORATION                    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                    
($ in thousands)   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2017   2016*   2016   2016   2016
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 40,081   $ 34,162   $ 35,066   $ 33,348   $ 34,038
Interest-earning balances at banks     32,997     48,882     38,540     34,955     47,143
Investment securities available for sale     423,345     402,501     405,010     393,131     396,863
Investment securities held to maturity     89,579     91,752     99,415     102,125     104,459
Nonmarketable equity securities     19,967     17,501     16,289     14,420     13,118
Federal funds sold     765     570     345     1,570     11,271
Loans held for sale     6,181     7,996     15,203     11,967     7,593
Loans – Non-covered     2,460,595     2,412,186     2,368,950     2,311,775     2,262,294
Loans – Covered     -     -     -     15,122     16,849
Allowance for loan losses     (12,833)     (12,125)     (11,612)     (10,873)     (9,832)
  Net loans     2,447,762     2,400,061     2,357,338     2,316,024     2,269,311
                               
Premises and equipment, net     62,392     63,080     64,632     65,711     65,494
FDIC receivable for loss share agreements     -     -     -     1,164     1,477
Other real estate owned – non-covered     3,167     2,438     2,730     2,866     3,425
Other real estate owned – covered     -     -     -     380     985
Bank-owned life insurance     71,337     70,785     70,167     69,695     69,202
Deferred tax asset     21,250     25,721     26,947     28,985     30,088
Goodwill     63,317     63,317     63,030     63,197     63,707
Core deposit intangible     10,984     11,438     11,896     12,354     12,813
Other assets     15,632     15,192     20,330     22,183     22,750
                               
  Total assets   $ 3,308,756   $ 3,255,396   $ 3,226,938   $ 3,174,075   $ 3,153,737
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
                               
Deposits:                              
Demand noninterest-bearing   $ 524,380   $ 521,295   $ 505,591   $ 496,195   $ 469,046
Money market, NOW and savings     1,277,986     1,251,385     1,228,687     1,229,040     1,255,848
Time deposits     706,829     741,072     749,999     748,188     773,089
  Total deposits     2,509,195     2,513,752     2,484,277     2,473,423     2,497,983
                               
Short-term borrowings     340,000     285,000     280,000     200,000     170,000
Long-term debt     29,747     29,736     29,725     64,714     65,000
Subordinated debt     33,671     33,501     33,339     33,176     33,014
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     34,423     37,562     40,901     48,312     38,229
  Total liabilities     2,947,036     2,899,551     2,868,242     2,819,625     2,804,226
                               
Shareholders’ equity:                              
  Common stock     53,113     53,117     53,306     53,332     53,038
  Additional paid-in capital     273,291     273,400     275,323     275,246     274,706
  Retained earnings     37,977     32,608     29,409     25,219     21,263
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (2,661)     (3,280)     658     653     504
  Total shareholders’ equity     361,720     355,845     358,696     354,450     349,511
                               
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,308,756   $ 3,255,396   $ 3,226,938   $ 3,174,075   $ 3,153,737
                               
  Common shares issued and outstanding     53,112,726     53,116,519     53,305,834     53,332,369     53,038,020
                               
  * Derived from audited financial statements.                              
                                 
                     
PARK STERLING CORPORATION                    
SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO                    
($ in thousands)                    
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2017   2016*   2016   2016   2016
BY LOAN TYPE   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Commercial:                              
  Commercial and industrial   $ 430,247   $ 387,401   $ 351,506   $ 334,644   $ 334,027
  Commercial real estate (CRE) – owner-occupied     360,318     367,553     366,506     376,440     374,428
  CRE – investor income producing     770,404     743,107     768,513     764,168     723,539
  Acquisition, construction and development (AC&D) – 1-4 Family Construction     85,025     82,707     108,706     100,604     97,614
  AC&D – Lots and land     98,339     105,362     88,620     94,686     88,492
  AC&D – CRE construction     186,325     194,732     148,696     125,466     136,561
  Other commercial     12,743     12,900     10,653     10,410     10,167
    Total commercial loans     1,943,401     1,893,762     1,843,200     1,806,418     1,764,828
                               
Consumer:                              
  Residential mortgage     273,624     260,521     254,298     244,063     235,737
  Home equity lines of credit     170,709     176,799     181,246     181,020     177,594
  Residential construction     52,631     59,060     63,847     65,867     71,117
  Other loans to individuals     16,936     18,905     23,281     26,575     27,245
    Total consumer loans     513,900     515,285     522,672     517,525     511,693
      Total loans     2,457,301     2,409,047     2,365,872     2,323,943     2,276,521
  Deferred costs (fees)     3,294     3,139     3,078     2,954     2,622
      Total loans, net of deferred costs (fees)   $ 2,460,595   $ 2,412,186   $ 2,368,950   $ 2,326,897   $ 2,279,143
                               
  * Derived from audited financial statements.                              
                               
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2017   2016*   2016   2016   2016
BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Acquired loans – performing   $ 495,216   $ 538,845   $ 599,840   $ 661,930   $ 726,025
Acquired loans – purchase credit impaired     81,869     85,456     90,571     98,672     106,105
  Total acquired loans     577,085     624,301     690,411     760,602     832,130
Non-acquired loans, net of deferred costs (fees)**     1,883,510     1,787,885     1,678,539     1,566,295     1,447,013
  Total loans   $ 2,460,595   $ 2,412,186   $ 2,368,950   $ 2,326,897   $ 2,279,143
                               
* Derived from audited financial statements.               
** Includes loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments.      
       
                     
PARK STERLING CORPORATION                    
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES                    
THREE MONTH RESULTS                    
($ in thousands)   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2017   2016*   2016   2016   2016
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Beginning of period allowance   $ 12,125   $ 11,612   $ 10,873   $ 9,832   $ 9,064
Loans charged-off     (146)     (223)     (156)     (94)     (82)
Recoveries of loans charged-off     176     186     253     253     294
  Net charge-offs (recoveries)     30     (37)     97     159     212
                               
Provision expense     678     550     642     882     556
Benefit attributable to FDIC loss share agreements     -     -     -     -     -
  Total provision expense charged to operations     678     550     642     882     556
Provision expense recorded through FDIC loss share receivable     -     -     -     -     -
  End of period allowance   $ 12,833   $ 12,125   $ 11,612   $ 10,873   $ 9,832
                               
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 30   $ (37)   $ 97   $ 159   $ 212
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)     0.01%     -0.01%     0.02%     0.03%     0.04%
                               
  * Derived from audited financial statements.               
   
                     
PARK STERLING CORPORATION                    
ACQUIRED LOANS                    
($ in thousands)                    
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
ACQUIRED LOANS AND FAIR MARKET VALUE (FMV) ADJUSTMENTS   2017   2016*   2016   2016   2016
(Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                               
Non-acquired loans   $ 1,883,510   $ 1,787,885   $ 1,678,539   $ 1,566,295   $ 1,447,013
                               
  Purchased performing loans     498,314     542,269     604,000     666,894     732,075
  Less: remaining FMV adjustments     (3,098)     (3,424)     (4,160)     (4,964)     (6,050)
  Purchased performing loans, net     495,216     538,845     599,840     661,930     726,025
                               
  Purchased credit impaired loans     104,416     109,805     115,736     124,985     133,644
  Less: remaining FMV adjustments     (22,547)     (24,349)     (25,165)     (26,313)     (27,539)
  Purchased credit impaired loans, net     81,869     85,456     90,571     98,672     106,105
                               
Total loans   $ 2,460,595   $ 2,412,186   $ 2,368,950   $ 2,326,897   $ 2,279,143
                               
                               
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
PURCHASED PERFORMING FMV ADJUSTMENTS   2017   2016*   2016   2016   2016
(Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                               
Beginning FMV adjustment   $ (3,424)   $ (4,160)   $ (4,964)   $ (6,050)   $ (2,132)
Increase from First Capital     -     -     -     -     (5,200)
Accretion to interest income:                              
  First Capital     236     503     623     777     1,027
  All other mergers     90     233     181     309     255
                               
Ending FMV adjustment   $ (3,098)   $ (3,424)   $ (4,160)   $ (4,964)   $ (6,050)
                               
                               
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
PCI FMV ADJUSTMENTS   2017   2016*   2016   2016   2016
(Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                               
Contractual principal and interest   $ 119,326   $ 125,512   $ 133,223   $ 143,701   $ 153,124
Nonaccretable difference     (7,142)     (10,448)     (11,529)     (14,652)     (14,975)
  Expected cash flows as of the end of period     112,184     115,064     121,694     129,049     138,149
Accretable yield     (30,315)     (29,608)     (31,123)     (30,377)     (32,044)
Ending basis in PCI loans- estimated fair value   $ 81,869   $ 85,456   $ 90,571   $ 98,672   $ 106,105
                               
Beginning accretable yield   $ (29,608)   $ (31,123)   $ (30,377)   $ (32,044)   $ (32,509)
Increase from First Capital     -     -     -     -     (1,663)
Loan system servicing income     1,413     1,389     1,532     1,434     1,551
Accretion to interest income     2,014     1,285     1,241     1,343     1,471
Reclass to (from) non-accretable yield     (3,802)     (929)     (2,691)     (522)     (993)
Other adjustments     (332)     (230)     (828)     (588)     99
Period end accretable yield**   $ (30,315)   $ (29,608)   $ (31,123)   $ (30,377)   $ (32,044)
                               
                               
  * Derived from audited financial statements.
  ** Difference between the remaining FMV discount on purchased credit impaired loans and the period end accretable yield is a function of projected estimated expected interest income being included in the period end accretable yield.
   
                         
PARK STERLING CORPORATION                        
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS                    
THREE MONTHS                        
($ in thousands)   March 31, 2017           March 31, 2016        
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
    Balance   Expense   Rate (2)   Balance   Expense   Rate (2)
Assets                                
Interest-earning assets:                                
  Loans and loans held for sale, net (1)   $ 2,423,722   $ 27,462   4.60%   $ 2,274,824   $ 27,124   4.80%
  Fed funds sold     866     2   0.94%     6,895     8   0.47%
  Taxable investment securities     486,065     2,935   2.42%     487,154     2,687   2.21%
  Tax-exempt investment securities     13,322     135   4.05%     16,047     147   3.66%
  Other interest-earning assets     60,799     287   1.91%     48,772     196   1.62%
                                 
    Total interest-earning assets     2,984,774     30,821   4.19%     2,833,692     30,162   4.28%
                                 
Allowance for loan losses     (12,276)               (9,864)          
Cash and due from banks     36,995               36,758          
Premises and equipment     63,033               66,514          
Goodwill     63,317               62,055          
Intangible assets     11,187               12,718          
Other assets     111,480               130,752          
                                 
    Total assets   $ 3,258,510             $ 3,132,625          
                                 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                
  Interest-bearing demand   $ 464,792   $ 86   0.08%   $ 426,795   $ 85   0.08%
  Savings and money market     730,253     562   0.31%     733,301     831   0.46%
  Time deposits – core     639,264     1,174   0.74%     710,289     1,219   0.69%
  Brokered deposits     148,705     570   1.55%     126,824     280   0.89%
    Total interest-bearing deposits     1,983,014     2,392   0.49%     1,997,209     2,415   0.49%
  Short-term borrowings     298,667     501   0.68%     191,701     294   0.62%
  Long-term debt     29,741     371   5.06%     65,824     410   2.51%
  Subordinated debt     33,589     499   6.02%     32,930     446   5.45%
    Total borrowed funds     361,997     1,371   1.54%     290,455     1,150   1.59%
                                 
    Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,345,011     3,763   0.65%     2,287,664     3,565   0.63%
                                 
Net interest rate spread           27,058   3.54%           26,597   3.65%
                                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     517,090               456,457          
Other liabilities     37,279               39,948          
Shareholders’ equity     359,130               348,556          
                                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,258,510             $ 3,132,625          
                                 
Net interest margin               3.68%               3.78%
                                 
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loan balances.
(2) Yield/ rate calculated on Actual/Actual day count basis, except for yield on investments which is calculated on a 30/360 day count basis.
 
                     
PARK STERLING CORPORATION                    
SELECTED RATIOS                    
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
    Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited
ASSET QUALITY                              
  Nonaccrual loans   $ 9,613   $ 8,819   $ 8,623   $ 5,185   $ 6,595
  Troubled debt restructuring (and still accruing)     2,486     2,892     2,549     2,582     2,696
  Past due 90 days plus (and still accruing)     -     1,230     293     -     293
  Nonperforming loans     12,099     12,941     11,465     7,767     9,584
  OREO     3,167     2,438     2,730     3,246     4,410
  Nonperforming assets     15,266     15,379     14,195     11,013     13,994
  Past due 30-59 days (and still accruing)     430     1,175     1,104     985     217
  Past due 60-89 days (and still accruing)     587     1,836     2,558     5,800     499
                                 
  Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.49%     0.54%     0.48%     0.33%     0.42%
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.46%     0.47%     0.44%     0.35%     0.44%
  Allowance to total loans     0.52%     0.50%     0.49%     0.47%     0.43%
  Allowance to nonperforming loans     106.07%     93.69%     101.28%     139.99%     102.59%
  Allowance to nonperforming assets     84.06%     78.84%     81.80%     98.73%     70.26%
  Past due 30-89 days (accruing) to total loans     0.04%     0.12%     0.15%     0.29%     0.03%
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)     0.01%     -0.01%     0.02%     0.03%     0.04%
                               
CAPITAL                              
  Book value per common share   $ 6.86   $ 6.81   $ 6.85   $ 6.75   $ 6.69
  Tangible book value per common share**   $ 5.45   $ 5.38   $ 5.42   $ 5.31   $ 5.22
  Common shares outstanding     53,112,726     53,116,519     53,305,834     53,332,369     53,038,020
  Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding     53,462,857     53,155,493     52,743,928     52,704,537     52,599,584
                                 
  Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital   $ 288,866   $ 288,594   $ 287,518   $ 282,721   $ 275,490
  Tier 1 capital     314,316     314,043     312,781     307,736     300,354
  Tier 2 capital     12,181     12,125     11,615     10,914     9,832
  Total risk based capital     326,497     326,168     324,396     318,650     310,186
  Risk weighted assets     2,616,215     2,613,003     2,596,463     2,538,461     2,478,547
  Average assets for leverage ratio     3,147,201     3,165,665     3,108,707     3,058,742     3,076,505
                                 
  Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio     11.04%     11.04%     11.07%     11.14%     11.11%
  Tier 1 ratio     12.01%     12.02%     12.04%     12.12%     12.12%
  Total risk based capital ratio     12.48%     12.48%     12.49%     12.55%     12.51%
  Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.99%     9.92%     10.06%     10.06%     9.76%
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets**     8.89%     8.84%     9.00%     9.00%     8.87%
                               
LIQUIDITY                              
  Net loans to total deposits     97.55%     95.48%     94.89%     93.64%     90.85%
  Reliance on wholesale funding     18.99%     17.39%     17.65%     16.25%     15.50%
                               
INCOME STATEMENT (THREE MONTH RESULTS; ANNUALIZED)                              
  Return on Average Assets     0.93%     0.66%     0.79%     0.71%     0.35%
  Return on Average Common Equity     8.46%     5.89%     7.04%     6.33%     3.16%
  Net interest margin (non-tax equivalent)     3.68%     3.58%     3.54%     3.69%     3.78%
                                 
  ** Non-GAAP financial measure                              
                               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value, adjusted average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted operating revenues, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted allowance for loan losses, and related ratios and per share measures, including adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity, as used throughout this release, are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses (i) tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value and average tangible common equity (which exclude goodwill and other intangibles from equity and assets), and related ratios, to evaluate the adequacy of shareholders’ equity and to facilitate comparisons with peers; (ii) adjusted allowance for loan losses (which includes net FMV adjustments related to acquired loans) as supplemental information for comparing the combined allowance and fair market value adjustments to the combined acquired and non-acquired loan portfolios (fair market value adjustments are available only for losses on acquired loans) to facilitate comparisons with peers; and (iii) adjusted net income, adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense (which exclude merger-related expenses and/or gain or loss on sale of securities, as applicable), , adjusted operating expense (which excludes merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles) and adjusted operating revenues (which includes net interest income and noninterest income and excludes gain or loss on sale of securities, as applicable) to evaluate core earnings and to facilitate comparisons with peers.

                     
PARK STERLING CORPORATION                    
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                    
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Adjusted net income                              
  Net income (as reported)   $ 7,489   $ 5,331   $ 6,324   $ 5,552   $ 2,741
  Plus: merger-related expenses     -     2,984     1,487     1,268     5,193
  Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities     (58)     (6)     -     87     6
  Less: tax impact of merger-related expenses and (gain) loss on sale of securities     20     (1,004)     (499)     (464)     (1,772)
    Adjusted net income   $ 7,451   $ 7,305   $ 7,312   $ 6,443   $ 6,168
                               
  Divided by: weighted average diluted shares     53,462,857     53,155,493     52,743,928     52,704,537     52,599,584
    Adjusted net income per share     0.14     0.14     0.14     0.12     0.12
  Estimated tax rate for adjustment     33.73%     33.73%     33.54%     34.26%     34.09%
                               
Adjusted noninterest income                              
  Noninterest income (as reported)   $ 5,468   $ 5,845   $ 5,447   $ 5,375   $ 4,727
  Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities     (58)     (6)     -     87     6
    Adjusted noninterest income   $ 5,410   $ 5,839   $ 5,447   $ 5,462   $ 4,733
                               
Adjusted noninterest expenses                              
  Noninterest expenses (as reported)   $ 20,642   $ 25,025   $ 21,112   $ 21,946   $ 26,153
  Less: merger-related expenses     -     (2,984)     (1,487)     (1,268)     (5,193)
    Adjusted noninterest expenses   $ 20,642   $ 22,041   $ 19,625   $ 20,678   $ 20,960
                               
Adjusted operating expense                              
  Noninterest expenses (as reported)   $ 20,642   $ 25,025   $ 21,112   $ 21,946   $ 26,153
  Less: merger-related expenses     -     (2,984)     (1,487)     (1,268)     (5,193)
  Less: amortization of intangibles     (454)     (458)     (458)     (458)     (458)
    Adjusted operating expense   $ 20,188   $ 21,583   $ 19,167   $ 20,220   $ 20,502
                               
Adjusted operating revenues                              
  Net Interest Income (as reported)   $ 27,058   $ 26,571   $ 25,823   $ 26,050   $ 26,597
  Plus: noninterest income (as reported)     5,468     5,845     5,447     5,375     4,727
  Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities     (58)     (6)     -     87     6
    Adjusted operating revenues   $ 32,468   $ 32,410   $ 31,270   $ 31,512   $ 31,330
                               
Adjusted operating expense to adjusted operating revenues                              
  Adjusted operating expense   $ 20,188   $ 21,583   $ 19,167   $ 20,220   $ 20,502
  Divided by: adjusted operating revenues     32,468     32,410     31,270     31,512     31,330
    Adjusted operating expense to adjusted operating revenues     62.18%     66.59%     61.30%     64.17%     65.44%
    Noninterest expenses to net interest income plus noninterest income     63.46%     77.20%     67.52%     69.84%     83.49%
                               
Adjusted return on average assets                              
  Adjusted net income   $ 7,451   $ 7,305   $ 7,312   $ 6,443   $ 6,168
  Divided by: average assets     3,258,510     3,229,299     3,186,799     3,135,031     3,132,625
  Multiplied by: annualization factor     4.06     3.98     3.98     4.02     4.02
    Adjusted return on average assets     0.93%     0.90%     0.91%     0.83%     0.79%
    Return on average assets     0.93%     0.66%     0.79%     0.71%     0.35%
                               
Adjusted return on average equity                              
  Adjusted net income   $ 7,451   $ 7,305   $ 7,312   $ 6,443   $ 6,168
  Divided by: average common equity     359,130     359,985     357,577     352,505     348,556
  Multiplied by: annualization factor     4.06     3.98     3.98     4.02     4.02
    Adjusted return on average equity     8.41%     8.07%     8.14%     7.35%     7.12%
    Return on average equity     8.46%     5.89%     7.04%     6.33%     3.16%
                               
                     
PARK STERLING CORPORATION                    
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES                    
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets                              
  Total assets   $ 3,308,756   $ 3,255,396   $ 3,226,938   $ 3,174,075   $ 3,153,737
  Less: intangible assets     (74,301)     (74,755)     (74,926)     (75,551)     (76,520)
    Tangible assets   $ 3,234,455   $ 3,180,641   $ 3,152,012   $ 3,098,524   $ 3,077,217
                                 
  Total common equity   $ 361,720   $ 355,845   $ 358,696   $ 354,450   $ 349,511
  Less: intangible assets     (74,301)     (74,755)     (74,926)     (75,551)     (76,520)
    Tangible common equity   $ 287,419   $ 281,090   $ 283,770   $ 278,899   $ 272,991
                                 
  Tangible common equity   $ 287,419   $ 281,090   $ 283,770   $ 278,899   $ 272,991
  Divided by: tangible assets     3,234,455     3,180,641     3,152,012     3,098,524     3,077,217
    Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.89%     8.84%     9.00%     9.00%     8.87%
    Common equity to assets     10.93%     10.93%     11.12%     11.17%     11.08%
                               
Tangible book value per share                              
  Issued and outstanding shares     53,112,726     53,116,519     53,305,834     53,332,369     53,038,020
  Less: unvested restricted stock awards     (390,233)     (405,732)     (837,561)     (969,991)     (785,658)
    Period end dilutive shares     52,722,493     52,710,787     52,468,273     52,362,378     52,252,362
                                 
  Tangible common equity   $ 287,419   $ 281,090   $ 283,770   $ 278,899   $ 272,991
  Divided by: period end dilutive shares     52,722,493     52,710,787     52,468,273     52,362,378     52,252,362
    Tangible common book value per share   $ 5.45   $ 5.33   $ 5.41   $ 5.33   $ 5.22
    Common book value per share   $ 6.86   $ 6.75   $ 6.84   $ 6.77   $ 6.69
                               
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity                              
  Average common equity   $ 359,130   $ 359,985   $ 357,577   $ 352,505   $ 348,556
  Less: average intangible assets     (74,504)     (74,812)     (75,196)     (76,083)     (74,773)
    Average tangible common equity   $ 284,626   $ 285,173   $ 282,381   $ 276,422   $ 273,783
                                 
  Net income   $ 7,489   $ 5,331   $ 6,324   $ 5,552   $ 2,741
  Divided by: average tangible common equity     284,626     285,173     282,381     276,422     273,783
  Multiplied by: annualization factor     4.06     3.98     3.98     4.02     4.02
    Return on average tangible common equity     10.67%     7.44%     8.91%     8.08%     4.03%
                                 
  Adjusted net income   $ 7,451   $ 7,305   $ 7,312   $ 6,443   $ 6,168
  Divided by: average tangible common equity     284,626     285,173     282,381     276,422     273,783
  Multiplied by: annualization factor     4.06     3.98     3.98     4.02     4.02
    Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     10.62%     10.19%     10.30%     9.37%     9.06%
                               
Adjusted allowance for loan losses                              
  Allowance for loan losses   $ 12,833   $ 12,125   $ 11,612   $ 10,873   $ 9,832
  Plus: acquisition accounting FMV adjustments to acquired loans     25,645     27,773     29,548     31,159     33,589
    Adjusted allowance for loan losses   $ 38,478   $ 39,898   $ 41,160   $ 42,032   $ 43,421
  Divided by: total loans (excluding LHFS before FMV adjustments)   $ 2,486,240   $ 2,439,959   $ 2,398,498   $ 2,358,056   $ 2,312,732
    Adjusted allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.55%     1.64%     1.72%     1.78%     1.88%
    Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.52%     0.50%     0.49%     0.47%     0.43%
