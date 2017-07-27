Park Sterling Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC –(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) – Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ: PSTB), the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, today released unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the second quarter of 2017.

Net income of $8.5 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.14 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, 2017

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which excludes merger-related expenses and gain on sale of securities, was $9.2 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.14 per share in the prior quarter

Reported annualized return on average assets and equity for the second quarter was 1.03% and 9.33%, respectively, while adjusted annualized return on average assets and average equity (non-GAAP) was 1.10% and 10.08%, respectively

Noninterest income decreased $50 thousand from the prior quarter, with a decrease in mortgage banking income mostly offset by growth in other areas

Noninterest expenses totaled $21.4 million, an increase of $0.84 million from the prior quarter; adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP), which excludes merger-related expenses, decreased $0.1 million from the prior quarter

Reported efficiency ratio was 63% for the second quarter, while adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 59% for the second quarter

Nonperforming loans declined to a very low level of 0.48% of total loans

Capital levels remained strong with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.05%

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.04 per share (July 2017)

“As we began 2016, we embarked on a path to improve our returns and the efficiency of our business model by leveraging the investments in people and products we had made in previous years,” said Jim Cherry, Chief Executive Officer. “At that time, our financial performance goals, adjusted for merger-related costs, were to surpass a 1% return on average assets and a 10% return on average equity, and to lower our efficiency ratio below 60% by the end of 2018. We are very pleased to report that we achieved these results in the second quarter 2017 as our annualized adjusted return on average assets was 1.10% and our adjusted return on average equity was 10.08%. Additionally, our adjusted efficiency ratio was 59%. These results reflect the very fine work of all of my colleagues at Park Sterling in supporting existing customers and winning new customers with exceptional service and market leading products. Looking forward, we are excited about our announced strategic partnership with South State Bank and the opportunity to more completely fulfill our original vision of creating the premier regional banking franchise in the southeast.”

Financial Results

Income Statement – Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

Park Sterling reported net income of $8.5 million, or $0.16 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017 (“2017Q2″). This compares to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.14 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017 (“2017Q1″) and net income of $5.6 million, or $0.11 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2016 (“2016Q2″). The increase in net income from 2017Q1 resulted primarily from an increase in interest income on loans and lower provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on borrowed funds, professional fees related to the South State merger and income tax expense on higher pretax income. The increase in net income from 2016Q2 was primarily a result of the increase in interest income described above, as well as a decrease in provision for loan losses and a decrease in merger-related expenses, partially offset by increased income taxes on higher pretax income in 2017Q2.

Net interest income totaled $28.6 million in 2017Q2, which represents a $1.5 million, or 6%, increase from $27.1 million in 2017Q1 and a $2.5 million, or 10%, increase from $26.1 million in 2016Q2. Average total earning assets increased $63 million in 2017Q2 to $3.05 billion, compared to $2.98 billion in 2017Q1 and increased $205 million, or 7%, compared to $2.84 billion in 2016Q2. The increase in average total earning assets in 2017Q2 from 2017Q1 included an increase in average loans (including loans held for sale) of $55 million, or 9% annualized, an increase in average marketable securities of $3.3 million, and an increase in average other interest-earning assets of $4.3 million. The increase in average total earning assets in 2017Q2 from 2016Q2 resulted primarily from a $180 million, or 8%, increase in average loans (including loans held for sale), a $4.5 million, or 1%, increase in average marketable securities and a $19.6 million, or 42%, increase in average other interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.77% in 2017Q2, representing a 9 basis point increase from 3.68% in 2017Q1 and an 8 basis point increase from 3.69% in 2016Q2. The increase in net interest margin from 2017Q1 resulted primarily from an 18 basis point increase in loan yields, partially offset by a 29 basis point increase in the cost of borrowed funds, both of which reflect the increase in the prime lending rate. The increase in net interest margin from 2016Q2 was primarily the result of a 10 basis point increase in loan yields and an improved yield on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The Company reported no provision for loan losses expense in 2017Q2, compared to $678 thousand of provision recorded in 2017Q1, and $882 thousand of provision recorded in 2016Q2. Allowance for loan loss levels decreased to 0.51% of total loans at 2017Q2 compared to 0.52% at 2017Q1.

Noninterest income totaled $5.4 million in 2017Q2, compared to $5.5 million in 2017Q1 and $5.4 million in 2016Q2. The decrease from 2017Q1 is primarily the result of a $186 thousand decrease in mortgage banking income from the first quarter, partially offset by increases in service charges, wealth and capital markets income. The $43 thousand increase in noninterest income from 2016Q2 reflects increases in service charge income and other noninterest income, partially offset by decreases in mortgage banking, wealth and capital markets income.

Noninterest expense increased $0.8 million, or 4%, to $21.4 million in 2017Q2 from $20.6 million in 2017Q1, and decreased $0.5 million, or 2%, compared to $21.9 million in 2016Q2. The increase in noninterest expense from 2017Q1 resulted from $0.9 million in merger-related expenses incurred in the second quarter as compared to no merger-related expenses in the first quarter. The decrease in noninterest expenses from 2017Q1 was due primarily to a decrease in merger-related expenses of $0.4 million and decreases in all other categories of noninterest expense reflecting expense saving following the First Capital merger systems conversion completed in May 2016.

The Company’s effective tax rate was 32.2% in 2017Q2, compared to 33.2% in 2017Q1 and 35.4% in 2016Q2. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to 2017Q1 was the result of excess tax benefits on stock-based compensation.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $32.2 million, or 4% annualized, to $3.34 billion at 2017Q2, compared to total assets of $3.31 billion at 2017Q1. Total securities, including non-marketable securities, decreased $21.4 million, to $511.5 million. Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $41.5 million, or 7% annualized, to $2.50 billion at 2017Q2.

The mix of commercial and consumer loans remained largely consistent with 2017Q1. Total commercial loans increased $28.4 million and represent 79% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial and commercial real estate owner occupied increased $25.6 million and represent 32.6% of the portfolio, up from 32.1% at 2017Q1, reflecting an increased focus on commercial and industrial and commercial real estate owner occupied lending. Acquisition, construction and development loans decreased $31.5 million and represent 13.5% of the portfolio, down from 15.0% at 2017Q1. Total consumer loans increased $13.2 million and remain flat as a percentage of total loans at 21% of the portfolio.

Total deposits increased $28 million, or 4% annualized, to $2.54 billion at 2017Q2. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $30 million, or 23% annualized, to $554.4 million from 2017Q1. Money market, NOW and savings deposits were up $13.1 million from 2017Q1 and represent 51% of total deposits. Time deposits decreased $15.2 million to $691.7 million at 2017Q2.

Total borrowings increased $5.2 million, or 5% annualized, to $408.6 million at 2017Q2 compared to $403.4 million at 2017Q1. At 2017Q2, FHLB borrowings totaled $345 million, the senior unsecured term loan at the holding company totaled $29.8 million, and acquired subordinated debt, net of acquisition accounting fair value marks, totaled $33.8 million.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $7.6 million to $369.3 million at 2017Q2 compared to $361.7 million at 2017Q1, driven by a $6.4 million increase in retained earnings and an increase of $0.9 million in accumulated other comprehensive income. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income was caused by the effect of market interest rates on the fair value of available for sale investment securities.

The Company’s capital ratios remain strong at June 30, 2017 with the Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1″) ratio at 11.10% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio at 10.05%.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were $15.1 million at 2017Q2, or 0.45% of total assets, compared to $15.3 million at 2017Q1, or 0.46% of total assets. Nonperforming loans were $12.0 million at 2017Q2, and represented 0.48% of total loans, compared to $12.1 million at 2017Q1, or 0.49% of total loans. The Company reported net charge-offs of $131 thousand, or 0.02% of average loans (annualized), in 2017Q2, compared to net recoveries of $30 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans (annualized), in 2017Q1.

The allowance for loan losses decreased $131 thousand, or 1%, to $12.7 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at 2017Q2, compared to $12.8 million, or 0.52% of total loans, at 2017Q1. The decrease in the allowance from 2017Q1 is primarily attributable to a change in qualitative factors reducing the required reserve, partially offset by an increase in the allowance related to loan growth for the period.

About Park Sterling Corporation

Park Sterling Corporation, the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Park Sterling, a regional community-focused financial services company with $3.3 billion in assets, is the largest community bank headquartered in the Charlotte area and has 54 banking offices stretching across the Carolinas and into North Georgia, as well as in Richmond, Virginia. The bank serves professionals, individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses by offering a full array of financial services, including deposit, mortgage banking, cash management, consumer and business finance, capital markets and wealth management services with a commitment to “Answers You Can Bank On℠.” Park Sterling prides itself on being large enough to help customers achieve their financial aspirations, yet small enough to care that they do. Park Sterling is focused on building a banking franchise that is noted for sound risk management, strong community focus and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.parksterlingbank.com. Park Sterling Corporation shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PSTB.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value, average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted operating revenues, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expenses, adjusted operating expense, adjusted allowance for loan losses, and related ratios and per share measures, including adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity, as used throughout this release, are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the accompanying tables.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT THREE MONTH RESULTS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 29,518 $ 27,462 $ 27,066 $ 26,521 $ 26,729 Taxable investment securities 2,985 2,935 2,793 2,583 2,640 Tax-exempt investment securities 135 135 135 137 137 Nonmarketable equity securities 219 198 163 151 153 Interest on deposits at banks 109 89 54 51 34 Federal funds sold 2 2 1 1 5 Total interest income 32,968 30,821 30,212 29,444 29,698 Interest expense Money market, NOW and savings deposits 1,031 967 941 953 1,014 Time deposits 1,482 1,425 1,469 1,447 1,449 Short-term borrowings 922 501 361 345 251 Long-term debt 371 371 371 379 440 Subordinated debt 552 499 499 497 494 Total interest expense 4,358 3,763 3,641 3,621 3,648 Net interest income 28,610 27,058 26,571 25,823 26,050 Provision for loan losses - 678 550 642 882 Net interest income after provision 28,610 26,380 26,021 25,181 25,168 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,725 1,682 1,761 1,671 1,528 Mortgage banking income 775 961 765 1,015 873 Income from wealth management activities 689 649 682 739 863 Income from capital market activities 645 609 1,070 680 767 ATM and card income 751 714 713 730 776 Income from bank-owned life insurance 578 578 663 532 526 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale - 58 6 - (87) Amortization of indemnification asset and true-up liability expense - - - (139) (25) Other noninterest income 255 217 185 219 154 Total noninterest income 5,418 5,468 5,845 5,447 5,375 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,388 11,483 11,480 11,755 11,774 Occupancy and equipment 2,924 2,907 3,577 3,111 3,041 Data processing and outside service fees 1,907 1,925 2,105 2,331 2,224 Legal and professional fees 1,650 783 869 978 950 Deposit charges and FDIC insurance 442 485 391 405 478 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 24 2,175 144 230 Communication fees 460 463 504 532 505 Postage and supplies 107 142 125 115 191 Loan and collection expense 210 117 57 425 273 Core deposit intangible amortization 454 454 458 458 458 Advertising and promotion 140 146 254 44 367 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 240 175 11 (92) 70 Other noninterest expense 1,527 1,538 3,019 906 1,385 Total noninterest expenses 21,449 20,642 25,025 21,112 21,946 Income before income taxes 12,579 11,206 6,841 9,516 8,597 Income tax expense 4,052 3,717 1,510 3,192 3,045 Net income $ 8,527 $ 7,489 $ 5,331 $ 6,324 $ 5,552 Earnings per common share, fully diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,481,846 53,462,857 53,155,493 52,743,928 52,704,537

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT SIX MONTH RESULTS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 56,980 $ 53,853 Taxable investment securities 5,920 5,327 Tax-exempt investment securities 270 284 Nonmarketable equity securities 417 307 Interest on deposits at banks 198 76 Federal funds sold 4 13 Total interest income 63,789 59,860 Interest expense Money market, NOW and savings deposits 1,998 2,032 Time deposits 2,907 2,847 Short-term borrowings 1,423 545 Long-term debt 742 850 Subordinated debt 1,051 940 Total interest expense 8,121 7,214 Net interest income 55,668 52,646 Provision for loan losses 678 1,438 Net interest income after provision 54,990 51,208 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,407 3,017 Mortgage banking income 1,736 1,648 Income from wealth management activities 1,338 1,666 Income from capital market activities 1,254 835 ATM and card income 1,465 1,349 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,156 1,514 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 58 (93) Amortization of indemnification asset and true-up liability expense - (172) Other noninterest income 472 338 Total noninterest income 10,886 10,102 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 22,871 24,792 Occupancy and equipment 5,831 6,166 Data processing and outside service fees 3,832 7,747 Legal and professional fees 2,433 1,675 Deposit charges and FDIC insurance 927 910 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 24 274 Communication fees 923 988 Postage and supplies 249 364 Loan and collection expense 327 310 Core deposit intangible amortization 908 916 Advertising and promotion 286 788 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 415 336 Other noninterest expense 3,065 2,833 Total noninterest expenses 42,091 48,099 Income before income taxes 23,785 13,211 Income tax expense 7,769 4,919 Net income $ 16,016 $ 8,292 Earnings per common share, fully diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.16 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,458,705 52,650,886

PARK STERLING CORPORATION WEALTH MANAGEMENT ASSETS ($ in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Discretionary assets held $ 256,623 $ 288,250 $ 278,872 $ 294,849 $ 322,996 Non-discretionary assets held 27,274 44,996 36,522 28,476 32,173 Total wealth management assets $ 283,897 $ 333,246 $ 315,394 $ 323,325 $ 355,169 PARK STERLING CORPORATION MORTGAGE ORIGINATION ($ in thousands) for the three month period ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Mortgage origination – purchase $ 16,180 $ 18,446 $ 14,767 $ 21,982 $ 25,316 Mortgage origination – refinance 8,609 16,068 21,316 20,552 16,221 Mortgage origination – construction 22,441 16,823 18,535 19,440 18,403 Total mortgage origination $ 47,230 $ 51,337 $ 54,618 $ 61,974 $ 59,941

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016* 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 35,508 $ 40,081 $ 34,162 $ 35,066 $ 33,348 Interest-earning balances at banks 55,862 32,997 48,882 38,540 34,955 Investment securities available for sale 403,602 423,345 402,501 405,010 393,131 Investment securities held to maturity 87,690 89,579 91,752 99,415 102,125 Nonmarketable equity securities 20,179 19,967 17,501 16,289 14,420 Federal funds sold 260 765 570 345 1,570 Loans held for sale 3,102 6,181 7,996 15,203 11,967 Loans – Non-covered 2,502,120 2,460,595 2,412,186 2,368,950 2,311,775 Loans – Covered - - - - 15,122 Allowance for loan losses (12,702) (12,833) (12,125) (11,612) (10,873) Net loans 2,489,418 2,447,762 2,400,061 2,357,338 2,316,024 Premises and equipment, net 62,779 62,392 63,080 64,632 65,711 FDIC receivable for loss share agreements - - - - 1,164 Other real estate owned – non-covered 3,175 3,167 2,438 2,730 2,866 Other real estate owned – covered - - - - 380 Bank-owned life insurance 71,831 71,337 70,785 70,167 69,695 Deferred tax asset 20,790 21,250 25,721 26,947 28,985 Goodwill 63,317 63,317 63,317 63,030 63,197 Core deposit intangible 10,530 10,984 11,438 11,896 12,354 Other assets 12,956 15,632 15,192 20,330 22,183 Total assets $ 3,340,999 $ 3,308,756 $ 3,255,396 $ 3,226,938 $ 3,174,075 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 554,399 $ 524,380 $ 521,295 $ 505,591 $ 496,195 Money market, NOW and savings 1,291,127 1,277,986 1,251,385 1,228,687 1,229,040 Time deposits 691,656 706,829 741,072 749,999 748,188 Total deposits 2,537,182 2,509,195 2,513,752 2,484,277 2,473,423 Short-term borrowings 345,000 340,000 285,000 280,000 200,000 Long-term debt 29,758 29,747 29,736 29,725 64,714 Subordinated debt 33,832 33,671 33,501 33,339 33,176 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,963 34,423 37,562 40,901 48,312 Total liabilities 2,971,735 2,947,036 2,899,551 2,868,242 2,819,625 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 53,280 53,113 53,117 53,306 53,332 Additional paid-in capital 273,409 273,291 273,400 275,323 275,246 Retained earnings 44,375 37,977 32,608 29,409 25,219 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,800) (2,661) (3,280) 658 653 Total shareholders’ equity 369,264 361,720 355,845 358,696 354,450 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,340,999 $ 3,308,756 $ 3,255,396 $ 3,226,938 $ 3,174,075 Common shares issued and outstanding 53,279,996 53,112,726 53,116,519 53,305,834 53,332,369 * Derived from audited financial statements.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016* 2016 2016 BY LOAN TYPE (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 454,952 $ 430,247 $ 387,401 $ 351,506 $ 334,644 Commercial real estate (CRE) – owner-occupied 361,213 360,318 367,553 366,506 376,440 CRE – investor income producing 801,698 770,404 743,107 768,513 764,168 Acquisition, construction and development (AC&D) – 1-4 Family Construction 95,236 85,025 82,707 108,706 100,604 AC&D – Lots and land 92,761 98,339 105,362 88,620 94,686 AC&D – CRE construction 150,170 186,325 194,732 148,696 125,466 Other commercial 15,712 12,743 12,900 10,653 10,410 Total commercial loans 1,971,742 1,943,401 1,893,762 1,843,200 1,806,418 Consumer: Residential mortgage 283,911 273,624 260,521 254,298 244,063 Home equity lines of credit 173,840 170,709 176,799 181,246 181,020 Residential construction 52,222 52,631 59,060 63,847 65,867 Other loans to individuals 17,133 16,936 18,905 23,281 26,575 Total consumer loans 527,106 513,900 515,285 522,672 517,525 Total loans 2,498,848 2,457,301 2,409,047 2,365,872 2,323,943 Deferred costs (fees) 3,272 3,294 3,139 3,078 2,954 Total loans, net of deferred costs (fees) $ 2,502,120 $ 2,460,595 $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950 $ 2,326,897 * Derived from audited financial statements. June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016* 2016 2016 BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Acquired loans – performing $ 425,758 $ 495,216 $ 538,845 $ 599,840 $ 661,930 Acquired loans – purchase credit impaired 75,074 81,869 85,456 90,571 98,672 Total acquired loans 500,832 577,085 624,301 690,411 760,602 Non-acquired loans, net of deferred costs (fees)** 2,001,288 1,883,510 1,787,885 1,678,539 1,566,295 Total loans $ 2,502,120 $ 2,460,595 $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950 $ 2,326,897 * Derived from audited financial statements. ** Includes loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES THREE MONTH RESULTS ($ in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016* 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Beginning of period allowance $ 12,833 $ 12,125 $ 11,612 $ 10,873 $ 9,832 Loans charged-off (329) (146) (223) (156) (94) Recoveries of loans charged-off 198 176 186 253 253 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (131) 30 (37) 97 159 Provision expense - 678 550 642 882 Benefit attributable to FDIC loss share agreements - - - - - Total provision expense charged to operations - 678 550 642 882 Provision expense recorded through FDIC loss share receivable - - - - - End of period allowance $ 12,702 $ 12,833 $ 12,125 $ 11,612 $ 10,873 Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (131) $ 30 $ (37) $ 97 $ 159 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized) -0.02% 0.01% -0.01% 0.02% 0.03% * Derived from audited financial statements.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION ACQUIRED LOANS ($ in thousands)

ACQUIRED LOANS AND FAIR MARKET VALUE (FMV) ADJUSTMENTS June 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2016*





September 30,

2016

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2016

(Unaudited) Non-acquired loans $ 2,001,288 $ 1,883,510 $ 1,787,885 $ 1,678,539 $ 1,566,295 Purchased performing loans 428,404 498,314 542,269 604,000 666,894 Less: remaining FMV adjustments (2,646) (3,098) (3,424) (4,160) (4,964) Purchased performing loans, net 425,758 495,216 538,845 599,840 661,930 Purchased credit impaired loans 94,613 104,416 109,805 115,736 124,985 Less: remaining FMV adjustments (19,539) (22,547) (24,349) (25,165) (26,313) Purchased credit impaired loans, net 75,074 81,869 85,456 90,571 98,672 Total loans $ 2,502,120 $ 2,460,595 $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950 $ 2,326,897

PURCHASED PERFORMING FMV ADJUSTMENTS 30-Jun

2017

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2016*





September 30,

2016

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2016

(Unaudited) Beginning FMV adjustment $ (3,098) $ (3,424) $ (4,160) $ (4,964) $ (6,050) Accretion to interest income: First Capital 304 236 503 623 777 All other mergers 148 90 233 181 309 Ending FMV adjustment $ (2,646) $ (3,098) $ (3,424) $ (4,160) $ (4,964)

PCI FMV ADJUSTMENTS June 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2016*





September 30,

2016

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2016

(Unaudited) Contractual principal and interest $ 109,655 $ 119,970 $ 125,512 $ 133,223 $ 143,701 Nonaccretable difference (4,312) (7,142) (10,448) (11,529) (14,652) Expected cash flows as of the end of period 105,343 112,828 115,064 121,694 129,049 Accretable yield (30,269) (30,959) (29,608) (31,123) (30,377) Ending basis in PCI loans- estimated fair value $ 75,074 $ 81,869 $ 85,456 $ 90,571 $ 98,672 Beginning accretable yield $ (30,959) $ (29,608) $ (31,123) $ (30,377) $ (32,044) Loan system servicing income 1,318 1,413 1,389 1,532 1,434 Accretion to interest income 2,687 2,000 1,285 1,241 1,343 Reclass from non-accretable yield (2,699) (3,802) (929) (2,691) (522) Other adjustments (616) (962) (230) (828) (588) Period end accretable yield** $ (30,269) $ (30,959) $ (29,608) $ (31,123) $ (30,377) * Derived from audited financial statements. ** Difference between the remaining FMV discount on purchased credit impaired loans and the period end accretable yield is a function of projected estimated expected interest income being included in the period end accretable yield.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS THREE MONTHS ($ in thousands) June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (2) Balance Expense Rate (2) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and loans held for sale, net (1) $ 2,478,976 $ 29,518 4.78% $ 2,298,569 $ 26,729 4.68% Fed funds sold 874 2 0.92% 3,848 5 0.52% Taxable investment securities 489,402 2,985 2.45% 484,057 2,640 2.18% Tax-exempt investment securities 13,295 135 4.07% 14,131 137 3.88% Other interest-earning assets 65,103 328 2.02% 42,559 187 1.77% Total interest-earning assets 3,047,650 32,968 4.34% 2,843,164 29,698 4.20% Allowance for loan losses (12,862) (9,961) Cash and due from banks 36,678 35,011 Premises and equipment 62,750 66,029 Goodwill 63,317 63,509 Intangible assets 10,733 12,574 Other assets 108,476 124,705 Total assets $ 3,316,742 $ 3,135,031 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 480,120 $ 87 0.07% $ 426,427 $ 81 0.08% Savings and money market 741,545 608 0.33% 744,945 840 0.45% Time deposits – core 616,544 1,228 0.80% 686,003 1,272 0.75% Brokered deposits 146,314 590 1.62% 139,164 270 0.78% Total interest-bearing deposits 1,984,523 2,513 0.51% 1,996,539 2,463 0.50% Short-term borrowings 340,934 922 1.08% 163,132 251 0.62% Long-term debt 29,753 371 5.00% 64,808 440 2.73% Subordinated debt 33,752 552 6.56% 33,102 494 6.00% Total borrowed funds 404,439 1,845 1.83% 261,042 1,185 1.83% Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,388,962 4,358 0.73% 2,257,581 3,648 0.65% Net interest rate spread 28,610 3.61% 26,050 3.55% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 531,695 483,465 Other liabilities 29,602 41,480 Shareholders’ equity 366,483 352,505 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,316,742 $ 3,135,031 Net interest margin 3.77% 3.69% (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loan balances. (2) Yield/ rate calculated on Actual/Actual day count basis, except for yield on investments which is calculated on a 30/360 day count basis.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS SIX MONTHS ($ in thousands) June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (2) Balance Expense Rate (2) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and loans held for sale, net (1) $ 2,451,502 $ 56,980 4.69% $ 2,286,696 $ 53,853 4.74% Fed funds sold 870 4 0.93% 5,372 13 0.49% Taxable investment securities 487,742 5,920 2.45% 485,605 5,327 2.21% Tax-exempt investment securities 13,309 270 4.09% 15,089 284 3.79% Other interest-earning assets 62,963 615 1.97% 45,666 383 1.69% Total interest-earning assets 3,016,386 63,789 4.26% 2,838,428 59,860 4.24% Allowance for loan losses (12,571) (9,912) Cash and due from banks 36,836 35,885 Premises and equipment 62,891 66,271 Goodwill 63,317 62,783 Intangible assets 10,959 12,646 Other assets 109,969 127,727 Total assets $ 3,287,787 $ 3,133,828 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 472,498 $ 173 0.07% $ 426,610 $ 168 0.08% Savings and money market 735,930 1,170 0.32% 739,124 1,671 0.45% Time deposits – core 627,842 2,402 0.77% 698,146 2,492 0.72% Brokered deposits 147,502 1,160 1.59% 132,994 548 0.83% Total interest-bearing deposits 1,983,772 4,905 0.50% 1,996,874 4,879 0.49% Short-term borrowings 319,917 1,423 0.90% 177,417 545 0.62% Long-term debt 29,747 742 5.03% 65,316 850 2.62% Subordinated debt 33,671 1,051 6.29% 33,015 940 5.73% Total borrowed funds 383,335 3,216 1.69% 275,748 2,335 1.70% Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,367,107 8,121 0.69% 2,272,622 7,214 0.64% Net interest rate spread 55,668 3.57% 52,646 3.60% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 524,433 469,961 Other liabilities 33,420 40,714 Shareholders’ equity 362,827 350,531 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,287,787 $ 3,133,828 Net interest margin 3.72% 3.73% (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loan balances. (2) Yield/ rate calculated on Actual/Actual day count basis, except for yield on investments which is calculated on a 30/360 day count basis.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION SELECTED RATIOS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited ASSET QUALITY Nonaccrual loans $ 9,373 $ 9,613 $ 8,819 $ 8,623 $ 5,185 Troubled debt restructuring (and still accruing) 2,457 2,486 2,892 2,549 2,582 Past due 90 days plus (and still accruing) 133 - 1,230 293 - Nonperforming loans 11,963 12,099 12,941 11,465 7,767 OREO 3,175 3,167 2,438 2,730 3,246 Nonperforming assets 15,138 15,266 15,379 14,195 11,013 Past due 30-59 days (and still accruing) 677 430 1,175 1,104 985 Past due 60-89 days (and still accruing) 332 587 1,836 2,558 5,800 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.48% 0.49% 0.54% 0.48% 0.33% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45% 0.46% 0.47% 0.44% 0.35% Allowance to total loans 0.51% 0.52% 0.50% 0.49% 0.47% Allowance to nonperforming loans 159.63% 106.07% 93.69% 101.28% 139.99% Allowance to nonperforming assets 114.10% 84.06% 78.84% 81.80% 98.73% Past due 30-89 days (accruing) to total loans 0.04% 0.04% 0.12% 0.15% 0.29% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) -0.02% 0.01% -0.01% 0.02% 0.03% CAPITAL Book value per common share $ 6.98 $ 6.86 $ 6.75 $ 6.84 $ 6.77 Tangible book value per common share** $ 5.58 $ 5.45 $ 5.33 $ 5.41 $ 5.33 Common shares outstanding 53,279,996 53,112,726 53,116,519 53,305,834 53,332,369 Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 53,481,846 53,462,857 53,155,493 52,743,928 52,704,537 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital $ 300,698 $ 293,743 $ 288,594 $ 287,518 $ 282,721 Tier 1 capital 326,415 319,274 314,043 312,781 307,736 Tier 2 capital 12,703 12,888 12,125 11,615 10,914 Total risk based capital 339,118 332,162 326,168 324,396 318,650 Risk weighted assets 2,708,328 2,668,708 2,613,003 2,596,463 2,538,461 Average assets for leverage ratio 3,246,949 3,186,307 3,165,665 3,108,707 3,058,742 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.10% 11.01% 11.04% 11.07% 11.14% Tier 1 ratio 12.05% 11.96% 12.04% 12.05% 12.12% Total risk based capital ratio 12.52% 12.45% 12.48% 12.49% 12.55% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.05% 10.02% 9.92% 10.06% 10.06% Tangible common equity to tangible assets** 9.04% 8.89% 8.84% 9.00% 9.00% LIQUIDITY Net loans to total deposits 98.12% 97.55% 95.48% 94.89% 93.64% Reliance on wholesale funding 18.61% 19.01% 17.39% 17.65% 16.24% INCOME STATEMENT (THREE MONTH RESULTS; ANNUALIZED) Return on Average Assets 1.03% 0.93% 0.66% 0.79% 0.71% Return on Average Common Equity 9.33% 8.46% 5.89% 7.04% 6.33% Net interest margin (non-tax equivalent) 3.77% 3.68% 3.58% 3.54% 3.69% ** Non-GAAP financial measure

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value, adjusted average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted operating revenues, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted allowance for loan losses, and related ratios and per share measures, including adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity, as used throughout this release, are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses (i) tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value and average tangible common equity (which exclude goodwill and other intangibles from equity and assets), and related ratios, to evaluate the adequacy of shareholders’ equity and to facilitate comparisons with peers; (ii) adjusted allowance for loan losses (which includes net FMV adjustments related to acquired loans) as supplemental information for comparing the combined allowance and fair market value adjustments to the combined acquired and non-acquired loan portfolios (fair market value adjustments are available only for losses on acquired loans) to facilitate comparisons with peers; and (iii) adjusted net income, adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense (which exclude merger-related expenses and/or gain or loss on sale of securities, as applicable), adjusted operating expense (which excludes merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles) and adjusted operating revenues (which includes net interest income and noninterest income and excludes gain or loss on sale of securities, as applicable) to evaluate core earnings and to facilitate comparisons with peers.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Adjusted net income Net income (as reported) $8,527 $7,489 $5,331 $6,324 $5,552 Plus: merger-related expenses 923 - 2,984 1,487 1,268 Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities - (58) (6) - 87 Less: tax impact of merger-related expenses and (gain) loss on sale of securities (236) 20 (1,004) (499) (464) Adjusted net income $9,214 $7,451 $7,305 $7,312 $6,443 Divided by: weighted average diluted shares 53,481,846 53,462,857 53,155,493 52,743,928 52,704,537 Adjusted net income per share 0.17 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.12 Estimated tax rate for adjustment 25.57% 34.48% 33.71% 33.56% 34.24% Adjusted noninterest income Noninterest income (as reported) $5,418 $5,468 $5,845 $5,447 $5,375 Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities - (58) (6) - 87 Adjusted noninterest income $5,418 $5,410 $5,839 $5,447 $5,462 Adjusted noninterest expenses Noninterest expenses (as reported) $21,449 $20,642 $25,025 $21,112 $21,946 Less: merger-related expenses (923) - (2,984) (1,487) (1,268) Adjusted noninterest expenses $20,526 $20,642 $22,041 $19,625 $20,678 Adjusted operating expense Noninterest expenses (as reported) $21,449 $20,642 $25,025 $21,112 $21,946 Less: merger-related expenses (923) - (2,984) (1,487) (1,268) Less: amortization of intangibles (454) (454) (458) (458) (458) Adjusted operating expense $20,072 $20,188 $21,583 $19,167 $20,220 Adjusted operating revenues Net Interest Income (as reported) $28,610 $27,058 $26,571 $25,823 $26,050 Plus: noninterest income (as reported) 5,418 5,468 5,845 5,447 5,375 Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities - (58) (6) - 87 Adjusted operating revenues $34,028 $32,468 $32,410 $31,270 $31,512 Adjusted efficiency ratio Adjusted operating expense $20,072 $20,188 $21,583 $19,167 $20,220 Divided by: adjusted operating revenues 34,028 32,468 32,410 31,270 31,512 Adjusted efficiency ratio 58.99% 62.18% 66.59% 61.30% 64.17% Efficiency ratio 63.03% 63.46% 77.20% 67.52% 69.84% Adjusted return on average assets Adjusted net income $9,214 $7,451 $7,305 $7,312 $6,443 Divided by: average assets 3,316,742 3,258,510 3,229,299 3,186,799 3,135,031 Multiplied by: annualization factor 4.01 4.06 3.98 3.98 4.02 Adjusted return on average assets 1.11% 0.93% 0.90% 0.91% 0.83% Return on average assets 1.03% 0.93% 0.66% 0.79% 0.71% Adjusted return on average equity Adjusted net income $9,214 $7,451 $7,305 $7,312 $6,443 Divided by: average common equity 366,483 359,130 359,985 357,577 352,505 Multiplied by: annualization factor 4.01 4.06 3.98 3.98 4.02 Adjusted return on average equity 10.08% 8.41% 8.07% 8.14% 7.35% Return on average equity 9.33% 8.46% 5.89% 7.04% 6.33%