Parkit Enterprise Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Sept. 6, 2017) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (“Parkit” or “the Company”) (TSX VENTURE:PKT)(OTCQX:PKTEF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held September 6, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including setting the board size at five directors and re-electing each of the director nominees: Pesach (Pace) Goldman, Joel Dumaresq, David Mullen, Bryan Wallner, and Brad Dunkley.

Regarding the results of the annual meeting, Joel Dumaresq, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We thank shareholders for their continued support as the Board pursues its growth strategy of increasing value to all Parkit shareholders together with our partners.”

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across North America. The Company’s shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

