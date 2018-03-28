Parkit Enterprise Releases Q1 2018 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkit Enterprise Inc. (“Parkit” or “the Company”) (TSX-V:PKT) (OTCQX:PKTEF) has recently filed its interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended January 31, 2018 (“Q1 2018”) on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).The financial highlights for the period include:

Revenue of $102,079, comprised of fee income, profit from joint ventures and profit from associate;

Net loss of $261,761, or $(0.01) per share, inclusive of a foreign exchange loss of $169,885;

Working capital of $2,412,923 (including cash of $2,200,584), and

Net asset value decreased slightly to $17,123,006, equivalent to $0.53 per share.

“Q1 is traditionally slow for parking revenues, reflecting seasonality in the “off-airport” market. Strategies and marketing initiatives are being put in place to incentivize parkers to utilize the parking facilities. In addition, the Company continues to pursue opportunities, particularly in Canada, that include parking assets and services as well as opportunities that function and have similar dynamics to parking,” said Parkit Enterprise Inc CEO, Bryan Wallner.

For a more full explanation of the Company’s Q1 2018 results, please refer to the Company’s interim filings on SEDAR or the Company’s website.

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across North America. The Company’s shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

