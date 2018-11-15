Parkland Fuel Corporation and Filld Announce Collaboration to Bring Mobile Fuelling to Canadian Consumers

CBJ Newsmakers

Filld launches mobile fuelling for Vancouver residents; expects to expand service to more Canadian cities in 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”), Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator, and Filld, Inc. (“Filld”), the last mile mobile fuelling company, announced today a new strategic initiative to bring Filld’s mobile fuelling service to consumers across Canada, starting in Vancouver, British Columbia. The collaboration and official launch of Filld’s service in Vancouver come on the heels of Parkland co-leading a $15 million investment into Series B Preferred Shares in the capital of Filld last month. As part of Parkland’s investment in Filld, Parkland will be the exclusive supplier of fuel to Filld in Canada, and a preferred supplier of fuel to Filld in the United States.

“Parkland is committed to offering customers choice when interacting with our market-leading brands across the country. As the operator of the Chevron stations in British Columbia, this innovative fuel delivery solution allows customers the opportunity to have quality fuel delivered to them in a safe and reliable manner in addition to filling up at one of our locations,” said Ian White, Vice President, Strategic Marketing, Parkland Fuel Corporation. “We are committed to ensuring motorists have easy access to high-quality fuel products no matter where they are in Vancouver. Together with Filld, we plan to grow this service in major markets across Canada.”

The collaboration will bring more fuelling options to communities across North America as consumers and businesses increasingly prefer more flexible, cost-effective services. Increases in the cost of gas station real estate and changing mobility trends, such as shifting vehicle use patterns, the rise of on-demand and shared vehicles, connected cars and autonomous fleets are impacting traditional retail gas stations. Together, Parkland and Filld are building a new, more sustainable fuelling infrastructure that can adapt to the changing trends.

As part of the collaboration, Filld will expand its mobile fuelling services to additional Canadian communities throughout 2019, implementing its proven approach when entering new metros — beginning with fleet services, then expanding to offer consumer service once operational efficiency and sufficient density are achieved while ensuring the best, safest customer experience possible.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Parkland to provide more fuelling options for Canadian residents — now they have more choices and can stop at the gas station, or have fuel delivered at home or work,” said Michael Buhr, CEO and President, Filld. “Parkland has invaluable industry expertise and a strong passion for customer innovation, and we’re excited to work together to expand access to Parkland’s fuel brands.”

Filld trucks follow algorithmically-optimized routes, delivering gas in a safe and environmentally friendly way.

ABOUT FILLD

Founded in 2015, Filld is a flexible, safe, scalable last mile infrastructure company that delivers fuel to customers’ vehicles, so they never have to stop for gas again. Filld currently serves consumers in the Bay Area and Washington, D.C., and offers commercial and fleet service in the Bay Area, Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, British Columbia. Top Filld partners include Daimler car2go, Volvo, BMW ReachNow and Sixt. Commercial-rated Filld drivers in safety-compliant Filld trucks have pumped millions of gallons of fuel without a single major safety incident while delivering top-quality, double-filtered gas sourced from premium brands, like those brands carried by Parkland Fuel Corporation. Sign-up for Filld today: https://filld.com/gasdelivered .

ABOUT PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION

Parkland is Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating the Parkland Burnaby Refinery, and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings, including its On the Run/Marché Express banners, in the communities it serves.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). When used in this news release the words “expect”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “continue”, “pursue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, expanding mobile fuelling services to additional Canadian cities, implement certain strategies or approaches in expansions; expanding customer service offering; statements related to customer experience; statements related to operational efficiency; business objectives and growth strategies.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; industry capacity; competitive action by other companies; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in Parkland’s Annual Information Form dated March 9, 2018 and in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in the Q3 2018 MD&A, each as filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca.

To sign up for Parkland news alerts, please go to http://bit.ly/PKI-Alert or visit www.parkland.ca .

CONTACT: For Further Information Investor Inquiries Ben Brooks Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations 403-567-2534 Ben.Brooks@parkland.ca Media Inquiries Leroy McKinnon Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications 403-567-2573 Leroy.McKinnon@parkland.ca