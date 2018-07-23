Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Date of 2018 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI), Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator, will release its 2018 second quarter results on Thursday, August 2, 2018 after markets close and will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 6:30am MST (8:30am EST) to discuss the results.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial toll-free 1-844-889-7784 [Conference ID: 2259247]. The webcast slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z8pymf2c. Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends. It will remain available at the link above for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and SEDAR immediately after the results are released by newswire.

About Parkland Fuel Corporation

Parkland is Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating the Parkland Burnaby Refinery, and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings, including its On the Run/Marché Express banners, in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION