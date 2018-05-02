Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Record First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $153 million

PARKLAND INCREASES GUIDANCE BY $50 MILLION TO 650 MILLION ±5%

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI) Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing independent marketers of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator, announced today the financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2018. All financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

“The Parkland team delivered exceptional results in the first quarter,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These results were due to strong base business growth and supply improvement and optimization activities that yielded a one-time benefit of approximately $30 million.”

Parkland is revising its 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $600 million ±5% to $650 million ±5%. This increase is driven by a one-time Adjusted EBITDA benefit, of approximately $30 million, related to supply initiatives, earlier than anticipated realization of synergies related to the integration of our Acquisitions(5) as well as our forecast for continued strength in crack spreads at the Burnaby Refinery during the second quarter of 2018.

KEY COMPONENTS OF PARKLAND’S STRATEGY – Q1 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

GROW

Achieved record first quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $153 million, a 119% increase over the comparable period in 2017.

Grew pre-Acquisitions business (“Base Business”) Adjusted EBITDA by 19%, well ahead of Parkland’s strategic organic growth target of 3-5%.

Realized 53% growth in fuel and petroleum product volumes, delivering 4,211 million litres in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2,756 million litres for the same period in 2017.

Experienced 16% growth in Commercial Base Business propane volumes mainly attributable to large customer wins and favourable weather conditions for propane demand in Ontario.

Achieved strong Retail Company C-Store same-store sales growth (“Company C-Store SSSG”) of 4.1% across Canada in the first quarter of 2018. This marks the 9th consecutive quarter of positive Company C-Store SSSG at Parkland.

The strong Company C-Store SSSG was driven by ongoing marketing programs including implementation of our new On the Run / Marché Express store concepts, the rollout of our proprietary private label brand “59th Street Food Co.”, improved merchandising and higher forecourt to backcourt conversion rates. Parkland also saw growth in sustainable higher-margin categories such as beverages, snacks and confectionery.

SUPPLY

Completed a major maintenance event at the Burnaby Refinery, which began in early February and was completed in the first week of April 2018.

Executed supply improvement and optimization initiatives that generated an incremental one-time benefit to Supply Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $30 million.

Grew Supply Adjusted EBITDA by 209% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The growth was driven by contributions from the Chevron Acquisition, profitable supply sourcing initiatives, improved supply economics in the Base Business, and lower Base Business operating costs.

ACQUIRE

Parkland exited the Ultramar Acquisition (5) transitional services agreement (“TSA”) in April 2018, and is well under way to exit the Chevron Acquisition (5) TSA in late 2018.

transitional services agreement (“TSA”) in April 2018, and is well under way to exit the Chevron Acquisition TSA in late 2018. As at March 31, 2018, Parkland has completed initiatives that are expected to result in Annual Synergies(6) on the Acquisitions of approximately $44 million for fiscal year 2018. Parkland expects that the Annual Synergies(6) on the Acquisitions will reach approximately $80 million by the end of 2020.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

($ millions, unless otherwise noted) 2018 2017 — For the three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 June 30 Financial Summary Sales and operating revenue 3,342 3,369 2,600 1,806 1,785 1,740 1,638 1,570 Adjusted gross profit(1) 430 469 266 168 191 197 171 167 Adjusted EBITDA(1) Retail 69 94 74 38 25 33 41 36 Commercial 38 28 8 5 29 16 4 7 Supply 71 93 25 18 23 34 24 23 Parkland USA 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 Corporate (29 ) (21 ) (15 ) (12 ) (10 ) (10 ) (13 ) (13 ) Consolidated 153 198 96 54 70 77 60 56 Net earnings (loss) 20 49 12 (1 ) 22 3 15 5 Per share – basic 0.15 0.37 0.10 (0.01 ) 0.23 0.03 0.15 0.05 Per share – diluted 0.15 0.37 0.10 (0.01 ) 0.22 0.03 0.15 0.05 Distributable cash flow(2) 29 45 45 23 38 29 28 28 Per share(2)(3) 0.22 0.33 0.35 0.20 0.40 0.30 0.29 0.30 Adjusted distributable cash flow(2) 110 86 64 39 46 43 33 37 Per share(2)(3) 0.84 0.64 0.50 0.35 0.48 0.45 0.35 0.39 Dividends 38 39 38 33 28 28 28 27 Dividends declared per share outstanding 0.2902 0.2886 0.2886 0.2886 0.2852 0.2835 0.2835 0.2835 Dividend payout ratio(2) 131 % 89 % 83 % 146 % 72 % 94 % 99 % 96 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio(2) 35 % 46 % 59 % 84 % 60 % 64 % 83 % 74 % Total assets 5,492 5,412 4,830 4,281 2,469 2,562 2,424 1,834 Shares outstanding (million shares) 132 131 131 130 97 96 96 95 Weighted average number of common shares (million shares) 131 131 131 111 96 96 96 95 Operating Summary Fuel and petroleum product volume (million litres) 4,211 4,432 3,557 2,588 2,756 2,783 2,659 2,536 Fuel and petroleum product adjusted gross profit(1) Retail (cpl) 7.88 8.95 7.10 5.78 5.25 5.39 5.69 5.64 Commercial (cpl) 9.53 8.29 6.71 9.36 13.16 11.47 8.64 10.47 Parkland USA (cpl) 3.65 3.48 2.97 3.31 3.58 3.62 3.26 3.17 Operating costs(4) (cpl) 4.92 4.50 3.40 3.00 3.11 2.93 2.79 2.93 Marketing, general and administrative (cpl) 1.66 1.62 1.37 1.41 1.28 1.39 1.38 1.42

(1) Measure of segment profit. See Section 12 of the MD&A.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Section 12 of the MD&A.

(3) Calculated using the weighted average number of common shares.

(4) Operating costs (cpl) were restated to conform to current period’s presentation in the consolidated statements of income. Specifically, customer finance income, which was formerly presented separately, is now included in operating costs.

(5) On June 28, 2017, Parkland acquired the majority of the Canadian business and assets of CST Brands, Inc. (the “Ultramar Acquisition”) and on October 1, 2017, Parkland acquired all outstanding shares of Chevron Canada R & M ULC (the “Chevron Acquisition”), (collectively, “the Acquisitions”).

(6) Annual Synergies is an annualized measure and is considered to be forward-looking information. See Section 12 and Section 14 of the MD&A.

