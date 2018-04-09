Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Successful Completion of Turnaround

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI), Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator, announced today that the Parkland Burnaby Refinery turnaround was successfully completed last week, followed by testing and optimization activities. The facility is now fully operational.

“I want to acknowledge and thank the Parkland team including contractors who worked towards this achievement,” said Bob Espey, President and CEO. “This turnaround was a major, one-in-10-year maintenance event. The safe and successful completion of the turnaround marks a significant accomplishment for our organization. It is an important milestone for our Company and our continued commitment to refining in British Columbia.”

ABOUT PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION

Parkland is Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating the Parkland Burnaby Refinery, and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings, including its On the Run/Marché Express banners, in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

