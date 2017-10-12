Parkway Pantai Introduces Precision Medicine To Customise Treatment Plans For Cancer Patients

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Oct 11, 2017) – Cancer patients at Parkway Pantai‘s hospitals in Singapore can now benefit from personalised treatment plans and more accurate diagnostics with the help of cancer genomics testing.

Through Next Generating Sequencing (NGS) which can retrieve more comprehensive genetic information from tumour tissue, doctors are able to determine which drugs are more effective for the patients.

Parkway Pantai is the only private healthcare provider in Singapore with in-house precision medicine capability. It brought precision medicine into its integrated suite of healthcare solutions, after buying a 55 per cent stake in Angsana Holdings Pte Ltd for a total consideration of S$9.3 million. The transaction which took place on 31 July further strengthens Parkway Pantai’s leading position as a global healthcare provider.

“With Angsana Molecular and Diagnostics, we now have the molecular capabilities to customise medical treatment for each individual patient. Precision medicine enables doctors and patients to make better informed decisions on how to manage diseases more efficiently and safely,” says Dr Tan See Leng, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Parkway Pantai.

Angsana operates two College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratories in Singapore and Hong Kong. Its key products include Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), allergy testing and cancer genomics.

“We are committed to deliver high-performance and affordable molecular diagnostic services to tailor treatment to the needs and characteristics of individual patients,” says Dr Chris Tan, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics. “We are excited to work with Parkway Pantai’s vast network of healthcare facilities to meet the health demand of the Asian population.”

Plans are being formalised for Parkway Pantai’s 14 hospitals in Malaysia to perform NIPT, in a collaboration between Pantai Premier Pathology and Angsana. NIPT — a molecular test which detects chromosomal abnormalities such as Trisomy 21 in the fetus through a simple blood-draw from the mother — will also be offered at Parkway Pantai’s 10 hospitals and medical centres in India.

About Parkway Pantai

Parkway Pantai is one of Asia’s largest integrated private healthcare groups operating in Singapore, Malaysia, India, China, Brunei and United Arab Emirates. For over 40 years, its Mount Elizabeth, Gleneagles, Pantai and Parkway brands have established themselves as the region’s best known brands in private healthcare, synonymous with best-in-class patient experience and outcomes.

Leveraging its global track record for medical excellence and managing world-class hospitals, Parkway Pantai is committed to making a difference in people’s lives through excellent patient care, steadily expanding its reach in markets where demand for quality care is strong and growing.

Parkway Pantai is a leading healthcare player in its home markets of Singapore, Malaysia and India and key growth markets of China and Hong Kong.

It is part of IHH Healthcare, one of the world’s largest healthcare groups by market capitalisation. IHH operates more than 10,000 licensed beds across 50 hospitals in 10 countries worldwide, offering the full spectrum of integrated healthcare services from clinics to hospitals to quaternary care and a wide range of ancillary services including medical education.

In Singapore, Parkway Pantai is the largest private healthcare operator with four JCI-accredited, multi-specialty tertiary hospitals — Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and Parkway East Hospital. It also owns ParkwayShenton, a large network of primary healthcare clinics and services, ParkwayHealth Radiology, ParkwayHealth Laboratory and Parkway College.

In Malaysia, Parkway Pantai is the second largest private healthcare provider operating ten Pantai Hospitals, four Gleneagles Hospitals and ancillary healthcare services including Pantai Integrated Rehab and Pantai Premier Pathology.

India is now its third home market following the acquisition of Continental and Global Hospitals in 2015. Today, Parkway Pantai has a network of 7 hospitals and 3 medical centres in the key cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Parkway Pantai also has more than 20 patient assistance centres across the globe, providing patients with seamless patient care and a one-stop referral source to its hospitals and services.

For more information, please visit www.parkwaypantai.com.

About Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics specialises in developing premium molecular diagnostic assays, serving the following four medical areas that have the largest impact in Asian population: allergy and molecular allergology, fetal maternal health, molecular oncology and pharmacogenetics.

Through analysis of medical conditions at a molecular level, combined with clinical consultation by board-certified medical geneticists and sub-specialty trained pathologists, Angsana empowers clinicians and patients to make better informed clinical decisions and improve the quality of patient care.

Strategically located in Asia with multi-laboratory operations in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia, Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics is dedicated to serving the Asian community with fast and more affordable services within easy reach.

For more information, visit www.angsanadx.com.