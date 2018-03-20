Parlane to Resume Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parlane Resource Corp. (TSXV:PPP) (“Parlane” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that trading in the Company’s shares will resume, effective at market opening on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018.

Although the Company has received conditional acceptance of its Change of Business application (see news releases dated January 10, January 31 and March 2, 2018.), investors are cautioned that the resumption of trading should not be construed as regulatory acceptance of the Change of Business to mine for cryptocurrency (“COB”). The Company must still complete all of the required documentation relating to the proposed COB and obtain final Exchange approval.

Parlane is working expeditiously to meet all of the Exchange conditions as soon as possible in order to allow delivery of the initial 500 S9 Antminer mining rigs scheduled for late April 2018. In conjunction with its COB application, Parlane will also be changing its name to iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. to more accurately reflect its new business focus, and in this regard, the Exchange has reserved the trading symbol “IMIN” for the Company.

