Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces 2017 Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 30, 2017) - Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017. All amounts are stated in US dollars.

The Company recorded an increase in net book value during the first quarter to $2.8 billion ($37.45 per share). The increase is primarily due to an increase in investment income earned and the quoted market prices of the Company’s long-term investment portfolio. The market price of Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”) Class A common shares increased 8% during the quarter to $39.21 per share.

The net loss for the quarter was $75 million, down from net income of $30 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease is primarily driven by the recognition of valuation losses on the change in value of the warrant liability. Adjusting for the warrant liability valuation loss, net income for the quarter was $7 million.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the periods ended June 30

(Thousands, US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended 2017 2016 2017 2016 Investment income Dividends $ 28,797 $ 15,452 $ 47,013 $ 30,111 Other investment income 119 2,434 1,513 3,786 28,916 17,886 48,526 33,897 Expenses Operating expenses (1,642 ) (4,879 ) (2,760 ) (6,061 ) Financing costs (1,007 ) (311 ) (1,788 ) (401 ) Retractable preferred share dividends (6,271 ) (5,979 ) (12,629 ) (12,211 ) 19,996 6,717 31,349 15,224 Other items Investment valuation (losses) gains 2,552 26,304 15,134 26,547 Warrant liability valuation gain (loss) (81,715 ) - (96,161 ) - Amortization of deferred financing costs (495 ) (467 ) (968 ) (883 ) Change in value of fund unit liability - (1,254 ) - (848 ) Income taxes (3,903 ) (7,202 ) (6,715 ) (13,831 ) Foreign currency (losses) gains (10,942 ) 6,140 (12,363 ) 24,989 Net income (loss) $ (74,507 ) $ 30,238 $ (69,724 ) $ 51,198

Financial Profile and Net Book Value

The Company’s principal investment is its interest in 86 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield, representing a 9% fully-diluted interest as at June 30, 2017. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table shows the changes in net book value:

For the period ended June 30, 2017

(Thousands, US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended Total Per Share Total Per Share Net book value, beginning of period1 $ 2,621,685 $ 35.65 $ 2,347,968 $ 31.93 Net income2 (74,507 ) (1.02 ) (69,724 ) (0.95 ) Other comprehensive income2 212,274 2.89 486,832 6.62 Dividends (5,275 ) (0.07 ) (10,899 ) (0.15 ) Net book value, end of period1,3 $ 2,754,177 $ 37.45 $ 2,754,177 $ 37.45

1 Net book value per common share is non-IFRS measure. 2 The weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the three months ended June 30, 2017 was 73,543,831 (2016 – 73,546,897). 3 As at June 30, 2017, there were 73,543,831 (December 31, 2016 – 73,543,831) common shares of the Company issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company’s Statement of Financial Position:

Statement of Financial Position

As at

(Thousands, US dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,606 $ 5,544 Investments Brookfield Asset Management Inc.1 3,365,748 2,829,156 Other securities 756,864 612,734 Accounts receivable and other assets 7,487 20,881 $ 4,151,705 $ 3,468,315 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 195,951 $ 119,196 Preferred shares2 541,474 521,155 Warrant liability 241,172 139,526 Deferred taxes3 418,931 340,470 1,397,528 1,120,347 Shareholders’ equity Common equity 2,754,177 2,347,968 $ 4,151,705 $ 3,468,315 Net book value per common share4,5 $ 37.45 $ 31.93

1 The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of 86 million Brookfield shares with a quoted market value of $39.21 per share as at June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016 – $32.96). 2 Represents $548 million of retractable preferred shares less $7 million of unamortized issue costs as at June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016 – $529 million less $8 million). 3 The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Company recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Company’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non- capital losses. 4 As at June 30, 2017, there were 73,543,831 (December 31, 2016 – 73,543,831) voting and non-voting common shares of the Company issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis. 5 Net book value per common share is a non-IFRS measure.

Director of Finance Appointment



Partners Value Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Adil Mawani as the Director of Finance of the Company, effective September 1, 2017. Mr. Mawani is a Chartered Accountant who also acts as a Director of Finance for Partners Value Investments LP, the parent company of Partners Value Investments Inc. Mr. Mawani will be replacing Vu Nguyen as the certifying officer of the financial statements.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “potential” and “estimated” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Company’s potential future income taxes.

Although the Company believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.



The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.