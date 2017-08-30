Partners Value Investments LP Announces 2017 Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 30, 2017) - Partners Value Investments LP (TSX VENTURE:PVF.UN) (the “Partnership”) announced today its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017. All amounts are stated in US dollars.

The Partnership recorded an increase in net book value during the second quarter of $219 million ($2.99 per unit) to $2.5 billion ($33.86 per unit). The increase is primarily due to unrealized gains on the Partnership’s investment portfolio and an increase in the quoted market price of Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”) common shares. The market price of Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”) Class A common shares increased 8% during the quarter to $39.21 per share.

Net income for the quarter was $13 million, of which $7 million was attributable to the Equity Limited Partners ($0.10 per Equity LP unit), down from $30 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was due to lower investment valuations gains in the current period compared with the prior year quarter, partially offset by increased investment income.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the period ended June 30

(Thousands, US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended 2017 2016 2017 2016 Investment income Dividends $ 28,797 $ 15,452 $ 47,013 $ 30,111 Other investment income 119 2,434 1,513 3,786 28,916 17,886 48,526 33,897 Expenses Operating expenses (1,643 ) (4,879 ) (2,761 ) (6,061 ) Financing costs (1,007 ) (311 ) (1,788 ) (401 ) Retractable preferred share dividends (6,271 ) (5,979 ) (12,629 ) (12,211 ) 19,995 6,717 31,348 15,224 Other items Investment valuation gains (losses) 2,552 26,304 15,134 26,547 Amortization of deferred financing costs (495 ) (467 ) (968 ) (883 ) Change in value of fund unit liability - (1,254 ) - (848 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (3,903 ) (7,202 ) (6,715 ) (13,831 ) Foreign currency (losses) gains (5,361 ) 6,140 (6,939 ) 24,989 Net income $ 12,788 $ 30,238 $ 31,860 $ 51,198 Net income attributable to: Partners Value Investments Inc. $ - $ 30,238 $ - $ 51,198 Equity Limited Partners 7,169 - 20,612 - General Partner - - - - Preferred Limited Partners 5,619 - 11,248 - $ 12,788 $ 30,238 $ 31,860 $ 51,198

Financial Profile and Net Book Value

The Partnership’s principal investment is its interest in 86 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield, representing a 9% fully-diluted interest as at June 30, 2017. In addition, the Partnership owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities. The information in the following table shows the changes in net book value:

For the periods ended June 30, 2017

(Thousands, US dollars, except per unit amounts) Three months ended Six months ended Total Per Unit Total Per Unit Net book value, beginning of period1 $ 2,270,384 $ 30.87 $ 1,982,394 $ 26.96 Net income2, 3 7,169 0.10 20,612 0.28 Other comprehensive income2, 3 212,274 2.89 486,832 6.62 Equity LP Redemption - - (11 ) - Net book value, end of period1,4 $ 2,489,827 $ 33.86 $ 2,489,827 $ 33.86

Net book value per unit is non-IFRS measure. Attributable to Equity Limited Partners and Partners Value Investments Inc. The weighted average number of Equity Limited Partnership (“Equity LP”) units outstanding during the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 was 73,541,131 and 73,541,250 respectively. As at June 30, 2017, there were 73,541,131 (December 31, 2016 – 73,541,531) Equity LP units issued and outstanding.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Partnership’s Statement of Financial Position:

Statement of Financial Position

As at

(Thousands, US dollars, except per unit amounts) June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,613 $ 5,971 Investments Brookfield Asset Management Inc.1 3,365,748 2,829,156 Other securities 756,864 612,734 Accounts receivable and other assets 7,488 20,881 $ 4,151,713 $ 3,468,742 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 201,578 $ 124,820 Preferred shares2 541,474 521,155 Deferred taxes3 418,931 340,470 1,161,983 986,445 Equity Partnership equity Equity Limited Partners 2,489,827 1,982,394 General Partner 1 1 Preferred Limited Partners 499,902 499,902 $ 2,989,730 2,482,297 Net book value per unit4, 5 $ 4,151,713 $ 3,468,742

The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of 86 million Brookfield shares with a quoted market value of $39.21 per share as at June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016 – $32.96). Represents $548 million of retractable preferred shares less $7 million of unamortized issue costs as at June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016 – $529 million less $8 million). The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Partnership recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Partnership’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non-capital losses. As at June 30, 2017, there were 73,541,131 (December 31, 2016 – 73,541,531) Equity LP units issued and outstanding. Net book value per unit is a non-IFRS measure. Net book value is equal to total equity less General Partner equity and Preferred Limited Partners’ equity.

Director of Finance Appointment

Partners Value Investments LP is pleased to announce the appointment of Adil Mawani as the Director of Finance of the Partnership, effective September 1, 2017. Mr. Mawani is a Chartered Accountant who also acts as a Director of Finance for Partners Value Investments Inc., a subsidiary of the Partnership. Mr. Mawani will be replacing Vu Nguyen as the certifying officer of the financial statements.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “potential” and “estimated” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Partnership’s potential future income taxes.

Although the Partnership believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Partnership to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Partnership’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Partnership cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Partnership’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.