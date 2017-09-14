Paskwayak Business Development Corporation Acquires Common Shares of National Access Cannabis Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paskwayak Business Development Corporation (the “Acquiror”) announces that, on August 30, 2017, it acquired 12,000,000 common shares (“NAC Common Shares”) of National Access Cannabis Corp., formerly known as Brassneck Capital Corp. (“NAC”) through the completion of the amalgamation between 1119622 B.C. Ltd. and National Access Clinic Corp., formerly known as National Access Cannabis Corp. (“Clinic Corp”) under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Amalgamation”). On July 10, 2017, the Acquiror purchased 12,000,000 subscription receipts (“Subscription Receipts”) of Clinic Corp. through a brokered private placement at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt entitled the holder thereof to one common share of Clinic Corp. (“Clinic Common Shares”), which were exercised immediately prior to the Amalgamation on August 30, 2017. Upon closing of the Amalgamation, each Clinic Common Share was converted into one NAC Common Share without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holders thereof (the “Acquisition”).

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror did not own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over any of the issued and outstanding NAC Common Shares.

As a result of the Acquisition, PBDC directly owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 12,000,000 NAC Common Shares, representing approximately 10.35% of the total outstanding NAC Common Shares. The deemed value of the NAC Common Shares received by the Acquiror is $3,000,000 based on a price per Subscription Receipt paid to Clinic Corp. of $0.25.

The transactions described herein were entered into by the Acquiror for investment purposes only. In connection with the Amalgamation, NAC changed its board of directors and increased the number of directors to five. The Acquiror has entered into a consultancy agreement with NAC pursuant to which the Acquiror has the potential to acquire up to 4,000,000 performance warrants of NAC (“Performance Warrants”). Each Performance Warrant is convertible into one NAC Common Share.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS MATTER, PLEASE CONTACT:

Paskwayak Business Development Corp.

Box 10100

Opaskwayak, Manitoba R0B 2J0

Tel: 204-627-7200

National Access Cannabis Corp.

1111 Wellington Street West

Ottawa, Ontario K1Y 2Y6