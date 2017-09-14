Path of Disruption: Cisco Showcases Innovative Video-Aware Networking Solutions for Video Operators at IBC

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS–(Marketwired – Sep 14, 2017) – IBC - Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO)

Global service providers have more IP traffic riding on their networks than ever before, with new services continuously being added to the list, which includes multigigabit-speed broadband, video, voice, mobile/wireless, IoT, managed services, and more.

Global IP traffic is expected to reach 278 exabytes per month by 2021. Video will continue to dominate IP traffic and overall Internet traffic growth — representing 82 percent of all Internet traffic by 2021.1 Service providers have been busy preparing their networks to support the effects of this traffic with 5G, IPv6,2 and other technology advancements.

Enter Cisco to disrupt the market and lead its customers down a new path for networking. Cisco continues to innovate in this space, designing intuitive, mass-scale network platforms that will help service providers of all shapes and sizes simplify and automate their operations, helping to reduce costs and drive revenue.

At IBC in Amsterdam this week, Cisco is showcasing how innovative networking solutions such as segment routing can offer significant benefits to delivering multiplay services, including video to any screen. As the market leader in segment routing deployments, with more than 20 global customers on this path, Cisco is sharing its expertise to help service providers explore the possibilities for segment routing with IP video service deployments and evolve to “video-aware networking.”

Segment routing is an important step to help video operators simplify how the network and applications adjust to real-time data. It is a flexible, scalable way of doing source routing, where applications, including video, can determine their own paths in the network in order to provide the superior experiences operators want to offer their customers.

Benefits of segment routing for video

Simplify IP network configuration and management, reducing traffic engineering time and errors

Scale the delivery of diverse services with automation that can programmatically apply application-level requirements to the network

Deliver quality-assured video experiences that differentiate your service and impress your customers without having to expend additional bandwidth

“The speed at which many customers want to deploy new video services exceeds their network abilities, and that’s where we come in,” said Conrad Clemson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Platforms and Applications, Cisco. “Our customers can count on Cisco as a trusted partner for IP transformation, helping to lead the disruption of the industry through technology innovations. We have designed the best cloud-scale, video-aware networking foundation that can get new services to market faster and simplify how to manage and deliver superior experiences to their subscribers.”

Cisco is building the simplified, automated, and virtualized network platform of the future based on industry-leading software, systems, silicon, and services. This enables service providers and media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time to market, help secure their networks, and sustain profitable growth.

Supporting resources

1Cisco Visual Networking Index Forecast 2016-2021.

2 The most recent version of the Internet Protocol (IP) that provides an identification and location system for computers on networks and routes traffic across the Internet.

